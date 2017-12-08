Historic strollers walk down Main Street during Holiday Nights in Greenfield.tif (Photo: Roy Ritchie)

1. Corktown-A-Glow in Corktown

Take advantage of free shuttles to and from Corktown shops and restaurants from 1-6 p.m. The hub of this event is at Bagley and Trumbull, where there will be a Santa photo op after 5 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Donations will be taken for unwrapped toys, new socks and new or gently-used books. Noon-7 p.m. Sat. Bagley and Trumbull, Detroit. facebook.com/events/2050035545230330.

2. Southwest Holiday Fest in Southwest Detroit

This family-friendly, free holiday event encourages shopping and walking around the Bagley and Vernor Corridor between 16th and 25th steets. Sip hot chocolate, shop, eat or take a swipe at a piñata. The tree lighting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. Event runs 4-8 p.m. Sat. Free. Bagley/Vernor Corridor, Detroit. (313) 626-6232.

3. Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village

Heartwarming and wholesome, this annual winter holiday attraction includes ice skating, carolers and other musical performances, decorated village homes and ships, artisan demos, singalongs, and, of course, Santa and his real live reindeer. 6:30-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Dec. 15-17, 26-27 and 29-30. $26, $23.50 seniors, $19.50 ages 3-11, $6 parking (discounts for members). 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Blcrl9