Grant Kwiecinski, also known by his stage name GRiZ, will play two shows at the Masonic Temple as fundraisers. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

our picks

GRiZMAS

at Masonic Temple

Electronic music artist and Detroit native GRiZ brings a multi-event celebration to raise funds for non-profit group Little Kids Rock, including two concerts this weekend at the Masonic Temple. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $119 and up, two-day passes available. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

TOO HOT TO HANDEL

at Detroit Opera House

Clap your hands along to this upbeat, soulful rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” performed by the Rackham Symphony Choir and the Too Hot Orchestra led by Suzanne Mallare Acton. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

big shows

THURSDAY

Say Anything at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $23. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Norman Brown, Bobby Caldwell and Marion Meadow at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $59 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Home Free at Michigan Theater, a capella, 8 p.m. Thurs. $30 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Carlos Mencia at Magic Bag, comedy, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-3030.

FRIDAY

Parmalee at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $69.99. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan at Crofoot Ballroom, comedy, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Fri. $30. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

The Chainsmokers at Fillmore Detroit, electronic, 7 p.m. Fri. $78 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer at Token Lounge, rock, 7:05 p.m. Fri. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Karen Newman Holiday Show at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, pop/holiday, 8 p.m. Fri. $40 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

SATURDAY

Lil Pump at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $27 in advance, $30 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at Fox Theatre, holiday/classical, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $54.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

George Winston at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, R&B/new age, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 12 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

SUNDAY

98 Degrees at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, pop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $43 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Home for the Holidays” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical/holidays, 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7 p.m. Sun. $38-$120. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Farmington Community Chorus performs “Rejoice and Be Merry” at Orchard United Methodist Church, classical/holiday, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 30450 Farmington, Farmington Hills. farmingtonchorus.com

THURSDAY

Ike Willis in Ugly Radio Rebellion performing the music of Frank Zappa at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Home for the Holidaze songwriter showcase with Alison Lewis, Don Duprie, Matt Dmits, John Freeman, Michelle Held and Ty Stone at PJ’s Lager House, rock/folk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $6, get $1 off admission with donation of canned pet or people food or a winter clothing item. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Scott Tixier and Walter Kemp 3oh! at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

We the Hunted with Blind Season and Natalie Lucassian at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Honeybabe, Remnose and Lipstick Marquee at Small’s Bar, rock, 9 p.m. Thurs. $5. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com

FRIDAY

Vesperteen with Lilac Lungs, Bonelang and Amy Guess at Pike Room, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Lagerhead EP release party with George Morris and Five Pound Snap at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

King 810 with SWEAT and Mammon at El Club, metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Unsane with Big Brave and Child Bite at Loving Touch, metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Hot Club of Detroit with James Carter at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $30. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Merry TubaChristmas at Central United Methodist Church, holiday/classical, noon Sat. Free. 23 E. Adams, Detroit. Email jamesbull22@yahoo.com to sign up to play.

Battlecross at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Polish Muslims at Otus Supply, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Carry On, a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at Magic Bag, folk/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Blackthorn at the Ark, Irish/folk, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Anthony Stanco at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Wild Savages, Mexican Knives, Grand Mammoth and Heavy and Beyond DJs at Blind Pig, rock/metal, 9:30 p.m. Sat. No cover. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

SUNDAY

Polka Boosters Club of America’s Christmas Celebration Dinner Dance with Squeezebox featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange at Pvt. John Lyskawa VFW Hall, 1:30 p.m. Sun. $25 (includes dinner), $10 ages 12 and younger, $17 dance only. 6840 Waverly, Dearborn Heights. (734) 422-1902 or (586) 573-6227.

Handel’s “Messiah” at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, classical/holiday, 4 p.m. Sun. Free. 18700 James Couzens Hwy., Detroit. (313) 961-1285.

Kirk Lightsey with Joan Belgrave at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

The Appleseed Collective at the Ark, Americana, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

WEDNESDAY

Under the Streetlamp at Orchestra Hall at the Max, holiday/pop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $24-$105. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Josh Sneed at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“’Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: the Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $43. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Ron Josol at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). $20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Dec. 24). $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Greetings!” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $18, $16 students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

“Annie” at Groves High School, 7 p.m. Fri. and 2 p.m. Sat. $15. 20500 13 Mile, Beverly Hills. dacompany.org.

“Who Will Sing for Lena?” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $17 and up. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599 or matrixtheatre.org.

The Moscow Ballet features the graceful leaping of Prince K. Vinovoy and Masha E. Leava. (Photo: Ron Wyatt Photos)

SUNDAY

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” at Fox Theatre, noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Sun. $31.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

WEDNESDAY

“Elf the Musical” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wed. (through Dec. 24). $35-$75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

etc.

THIS WEEK

Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 25. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights holiday light display at Detroit Zoo, 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 31). $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

“White Christmas” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

THURSDAY

Winter Night Market with food, fashion, art and more at 1444 Michigan, 4-10 p.m. Thurs. $4, children free. 1444 Michigan, Detroit. lenaharbali.com/events.html.

SOUPer Sale and Dance Party at Well Done Goods, 6-9 p.m. Thurs. Bring a can of soup to donate and get 15 percent off purchase. 1440 Gratiot 1D, Detroit. (313) 404-2053.

SATURDAY

Holiday Spectacular with free Santa photos, tree lighting, carriage rides and more in Downtown Royal Oak, 4-10 p.m. Sat. Washington and Fifth, Royal Oak. RoyalOakHolidaySpectacular.com.

Santarchy, a holiday-themed bar crawl starting at the Gaelic League Irish American Club, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. Costumes mandatory. 2068 Michigan, Detroit. detroitsantarchy.net.

SUNDAY

Holiday Art Market at the Conserva, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 201 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6133.

MONDAY

Chris Van Allsburg, author of “Jumanji” at Nicola’s Books, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mon. Tickets given to the first 250 people who pre-purchase the book at nicolasbooks.com. 2513 Jackson, Ann Arbor.

TUESDAY

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” film premiere and fundraiser for Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children at Michigan Theater, 5:30 p.m. Tues. $250 VIP, $50 general admission. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. jumanji4anchors.org.

“Nothing’ but Music” film screening at Palmer House Bar & Grill, 8 p.m. Tues. Free. 31150 Palmer, Westland. (734) 729-5555.

