Ford's Garage restaurant
Ford's Garage in Dearborn, Dec. 7, 2017. The restaurant
Ford's Garage in Dearborn, Dec. 7, 2017. The restaurant has dozens of vintage and nostalgic pieces from the Ford Motor Co.'s history.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An original Model "A" floats above one of the bars.
An original Model "A" floats above one of the bars.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Model "A" burger. Black Angus with aged sharp cheddar
The Model "A" burger. Black Angus with aged sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pico de Gallo, arugula lettuce, tomato, red onion, and fried egg on a brioche bun.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Gasoline pump handles substitute for door handles on
Gasoline pump handles substitute for door handles on the front door.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A truck bed gate makes a handy bench backing in the
A truck bed gate makes a handy bench backing in the front lobby.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An exterior of the restaurant at night.
An exterior of the restaurant at night.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Jim Ciupek, of Westland, left, and Dan Ordus, of Dearborn
Jim Ciupek, of Westland, left, and Dan Ordus, of Dearborn enjoy dinner.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A 1923 Model T floats above one of the bars.
A 1923 Model T floats above one of the bars.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) Owner Billy Downs, general manager Brian
(From left) Owner Billy Downs, general manager Brian O'Hara, and chef Darin Thompson.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sweat chili garlic salmon: 8-ounce Norwegian Atlantic
Sweat chili garlic salmon: 8-ounce Norwegian Atlantic grilled salmon with sweet chili sauce, served with grilled asparagus and rice pilaf.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ford's elite petite. Certified black Angus 6-ounce
Ford's elite petite. Certified black Angus 6-ounce filet mignon, with demi-glace sauce and garlic red-skinned mashed potatoes and green beans.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sushi grade Ahi tuna. Sesame seared and served with
Sushi grade Ahi tuna. Sesame seared and served with asian slaw, wasabi, sesame ginger, seaweed salad and a fried wonton.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Main lobster Mac N' Cheese. 1/4 pound of lobster in
Main lobster Mac N' Cheese. 1/4 pound of lobster in cavatappi pasta with a cheese blend.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An engine block sits amongst the tables in the dining
An engine block sits amongst the tables in the dining room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A wall of pennies adorns the beer taps.
A wall of pennies adorns the beer taps.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Patrons in the main dining area near the Model A bar
Patrons in the main dining area near the Model A bar where an original Model A floats from the ceiling.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A vintage gasoline pump sits outside the restaurant.
A vintage gasoline pump sits outside the restaurant.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The main dining area.
The main dining area.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The banquet room.
The banquet room.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    You might think the very first restaurant dedicated to Henry Ford’s legacy would have been in the automotive pioneer’s backyard. But no, Florida came first.

    It took four years for Ford’s Garage to turn up in Dearborn after opening in Fort Myers, Florida, where Ford also spent a lot of time.

    There are now a total of seven restaurants, with the blessings of the Ford Motor Co., with many more on the drawing board.

    It is apparently a franchise whose time has come.

    And as long as a diner is not too jaded to enjoy such details as shop rag napkins and gas pump lever door handles, the colorful car-centric setting is upbeat and stops just short of overdone. So relax and enjoy it — especially the old black-and-white photographs, and the two restored cars, a Model A and a Model T positioned above each of the two bars, that add authenticity to the scene.

    And while the menu might best be described as “fun food,” it is really better than that may suggest, thanks to a highly experienced local chef, Darin Thompson, in charge of the culinary assembly line in Dearborn. Prime burgers head the list, but there are many other dishes that stand out, including a 6-ounce Black Angus filet mignon that comes with trimmings, lobster mac and cheese and an impressive number of fresh vegetables and salads among the sides.

    Among the hamburger variations is one that the chef says is his particular favorite — the Estate Burger — made with open range bison, with garlic/bacon aioli to add a sweet and savory flavor. Bison may be substituted for Black Angus in any of the dozen burger variations from the patty melt on toasted rye to the mushroom Swiss on brioche bun and the spicy High Octane, so called because it is sparked with jalapeno peppers. And desserts are definitely of the tempting variety, typified by hot fudge cram puff and rum cake.

    Service is appropriately friendly by the young crew in mechanics shirts and dark jeans.

    The bar backs up the menu with 150 craft beers, as well as premium liquor, with less emphasis on wine, but a decent selection.

    Chef Thompson was recruited by Michigan franchise holder Billy Downs, and his resume includes Laffrey’s Steaks on the Hearth, Fox & Hounds and Red Run Golf Club, as well as several other local spots. Downs has plans to put together four more Ford’s Garages in Michigan.

    abraham67@comcast.net

    Ford’s Garage

    21367 Michigan, Dearborn

    Call: (313) 752-3673 Web:fordsgarageusa.com

    Rating:★★1/2

    Hours: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.,

    10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

    Prices: Appetizers $4.95-$11.95, salads $7.95-$11.95,

    burgers $10.95-$12.95, entrees $12.95-$22.95,

    desserts $4.95-$6.95.

    Credit cards: All major

    Liquor: Full bar with an emphasis on 150 beers

    Noise level: Moderate to high.

    Wheelchair access: No barriers

    Parking: Attached lot

    What the ratings mean

    ★ — routine ★★ — good ★★ 1/2 — very good

    ★★★ — excellent ★★★★ — outstanding

