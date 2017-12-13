ON SALE FRIDAY
Mike Birbiglia, Michigan Theater, Feb. 2, $37.50
“Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire,” City Theatre, Feb. 23-25, $43.50-$52.50
Jeezy, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 24, $35-$99.50
Ron White, Michigan Theater, Feb. 24, $49.75 and up
Franco Escamilla, Fox Theatre, March 10, $39.50-$99.50
Andrew “Dice” Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, March 16, $25-$89
Brit Floyd, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, March 24, $34.50-$54.50
Kesha and Mackelmore, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 18, $30.50 lawn, $94 lawn four-pack, $50.50-$126 pavilion
ON SALE NOW
Xscape with Monica and Tamar Braxton, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 21
Drew Baldridge, Shelter, Dec. 22
Big Show 2017 with Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley, NF, Trick Trick and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28
Pretty Lights, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 28-29
D.L. Hughley, Detroit Opera House, Dec. 30
Doctor P and Cookie Monsta, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 30
Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity and EyeHateGod, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 5
Dorothy, Shelter, Jan. 7
Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-14
Rebirth Brass Band, Otus Supply, Jan. 11
The Devil Makes Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 13
Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 14
Andrea Gibson, Shelter, Jan. 14
“The Bodyguard the Musical,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 16-28
The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 20
The Isley Brothers, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 21
Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22
2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)
Walk the Moon, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 24
Fetty Wap, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 24
Glorious Sons, Shelter, Jan. 25
Jacob Sartorius, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 26
Jim Norton, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 26
Sheila E, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Jan. 27
Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27
REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28
Blues Traveler, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 2
NF, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 3
First Aid Kit, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 3
“Finding Neverland,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 6-18, $39 and up
Avatar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 7
Katt Williams, Fox Theatre, Feb. 9-10
MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9
Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 9-10
They Might Be Giants, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 10
3 Doors Down (acoustic show), Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 11
G3, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 12
Valentine’s Day Soul Jam with Russell Tompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, the Dramatics, Denice Williams and the Jones Girls, Fox Theatre, Feb. 14
Chippendales 2018: About Last Night, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15
Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 15
Mark Farner, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Feb. 16
Excision, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16-17
Gin Blossoms, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18
New Politics, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 20
Charlie Wilson and R. Kelly, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 21
Architects with Stick to Your Guns and Counterparts, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21
Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23
Missio, Shelter, Feb. 25
Steve Winwood, Fox Theatre, Feb. 26
“Les Miserables,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 27-March 11, $45 and up
Watain, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28
“Junie B. Jones,” City Theatre, March 2-4
Detroit’s Motor City Blues Festival with Willie Clayton, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson and more, Fox Theatre, March 9
Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 9
Blackberry Smoke with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Fillmore Detroit, March 10
Soja, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 10
Weird Al Yankovic, Michigan Theater, March 11
Howard Jones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 11
Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled, Little Caesars Arena, March 13
“Cinderella,” Fisher Theatre, March 14-18, $35 and up
Senses Fail with Reggie & the Full Effect and Have Mercy, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 14
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 15
Papadosio, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 16
Neil Hilborn, Shelter, March 16
Walker Hayes, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 17
The Hunna & the Coasts, Shelter, March 18
Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 20
Scotty McCreery – Jammin’ for Joseph, Fillmore Detroit, March 22
Protest the Hero, Shelter, March 22
Tracy Morgan, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 24
Mike Epps, Fox Theatre, March 24
Pink with Bleachers, Little Caesars Arena, March 25
Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28
Ice Earth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 28
Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30
Fozzy, Shelter, March 30
Judas Priest, Masonic Temple, March 31
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, MGM Grand Detroit, March 31
Andy Grammer, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 3
A$AP Ferg, Fillmore Detroit, April 5
Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 5
Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 6
Wild Child with the Wild Reeds, Otus Supply, April 6
Lewis Black, Fillmore Detroit, April 7
Cradle of Filth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 12
A Jazzy Night Like This with Euge Groove, Peter White and Keiko Matsui, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13
Moose Blood, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 14
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17
Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19
Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy with Peta Murgatroyd, Fox Theatre, April 21
Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21
Indigo Girls, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 22
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 22
2018 Stars on Ice Tour, Little Caesars Arena, April 28
“On Your Feet,” Fisher Theatre, May 1-13, $39 and up
Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 9
Chris Tomlin’s “Worship Night in American Tour,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 10
Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11
Khalid, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1
Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15
Sam Smith, Little Caesars Arena, June 22
Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 1
Weezer and Pixies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13
Dan and Phil “Interactive Introverts,” Fox Theatre, July 24
Jeff Lynee’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 16
Taylor Swift, Ford Field, Aug. 28
Information
(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
