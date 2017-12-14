Your one shot to eat mom’s spaghetti with Eminem is this weekend at a pop-up event at the Shelter basement club. (Photo: Twitter)

Your one shot to eat mom’s spaghetti with Eminem is this weekend at a pop-up event at the Shelter basement club.

“Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up,” Em tweeted Thursday afternoon, adding that the event would have exclusive merchandise in addition to food.

According to Em, the menu will have “mom’s spaghetti” for $5, $8 with meatballs and a “s’ghetti sandwich” for $5.

After much teasing, Eminem’s new album “Revival” is expected to come out Friday.

Any Eminem fan knows this is a shout out to the lyrics of his hit “lose Yourself.”

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

In the 2002 movie “8 Mile,” when Eminem’s character Rabbit is shown in what is depicted as the Shelter club getting ready to rap battle and loses his lunch.

Hours of the pop-up are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Shelter is beneath Saint Andrew’s Hall at 431 E. Congress, Detroit.

