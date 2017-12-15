The Moscow Ballet features the graceful leaps of Prince K. Vinovoy and Masha E. Leava. (Photo: Ron Wyatt Photos)

1. Santa Claus at the Fisher Building

Little ones with a holiday wish can whisper it to Santa Claus Saturday during his appearance at the Fisher, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There’s no charge, parents or guardians can snap a photo themselves with phone or camera. Each child gets a free cookie from the soon-to-open City Bakery. While visiting, get some holiday shopping done at the stores at the Fisher Building, including the Peacock Room, Yama and Pot + Box, all of which opened in the past few months. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit.

2. Too Hot to Handel at Detroit Opera House

Clap your hands along to this upbeat, soulful rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” performed by the Rackham Symphony Choir and the Too Hot Orchestra led by Suzanne Mallare Acton. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

3. Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ at Fox Theatre

A cornucopia of Victorian-era costumes, classical dancing and Russian folk legends, this production also includes a 50-foot tall Christmas tree and a Dove of Peace with a 20-foot wingspan. 4 and 8 p.m. Sun. $31.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Melody Baetens

