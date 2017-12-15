Julian Wong’s painting at the Detroit Artist Market this weekend. (Photo: Matt Fry)

SATURDAY

p.m. Join Matthew Ball, aka the Boogie Woogie Kid, for a Christmas concert event with boogie n’ blues arrangements of holiday classics and more. 1-2 p.m. Sat. Free. 304 South, Ortonville. Call (248) 627-1460.

p.m. A family-friendly Detroit Lions Tailgate Party is set for this afternoon at Beacon Park with giant games like Jenga and Connect Four, plus food trucks, fire pits and a visit from Santa. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

p.m. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Legacy of Literacy Inc. present “Give the Gift of Reading” at the museum with a special family activity series and giveaways for little learners, including books and toys while supplies last. Attendees will also have the opportunity to create beaded key chains and holiday ornaments. 1-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 315 East Warren, Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

p.m. Don’t miss Josh Sneed doing stand-up comedy at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Sneed made his television debut in 2004 on comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” Also appearing will be Tony Adamshick with Mark Sweetman as emcee. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Sat. $10. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900 or visit comedycastle.com.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

p.m. Experience a performance of “Christmas Wonderland, Holiday Spectacular” at the Fisher Theatre. The show features dazzling costumes and a cast of high-kicking chorus girls. 2 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun. $35. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. Call (800) 982-2787 or visit broadwayindetroit.com.

p.m. “Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical” will be performed at the City Theatre. You’ll be singing and dancing to the tunes of classic Christmas songs and contemporary hits as five ladies gather for a night on the town during the holidays. 3, 8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. $43. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 471-6611.

p.m. Don’t miss Detroit Artist Market’s “Art for the Holidays 2017” 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. (The exhibit runs through Dec. 30.) Free. Individual DAM members receive 10 percent off all “Art for the Holidays” purchases. 4719 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 832-8540 or visit www.detroitartistsmarket.org.

p.m. Celebrate the season with a favorite holiday play, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens at Meadow Brook Theatre. 2, 6:30 p.m. Sat., Sun. (Through Dec. 24). $28-$43. On the campus of Oakland University, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. Call (248) 377-3300 or visit ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

p.m. Enjoy “Caroling in the City!” in downtown Rochester with holiday merriment including live entertainment, an Ugly Sweater Contest, Christmas cookie eating contest, Christmas Minute to Win It Activities, holiday sweets and treats and caroling. 5-8 p.m. Downtown Rochester. Call (248) 656-0060 or visit DowntownRochesterMI.com.

