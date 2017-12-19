"Ocean's 8" hits the big screen June 8. (Photo: Youtube)

The official trailer for "Ocean's 8" was released Tuesday and immediately trended on social media.

The movie is a spin-off of 2001's crime thriller "Ocean's Eleven," which sees Dapper Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) sister Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) gather a crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

The cast of all-star women leads includes Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

The film hits the big screen on June 8 and includes other celebrities like Matt Damon, Kim Kardashian West, Adriana Lima, James Corden, Zayn Malik and Anna Wintour.

