ELLA FITZGERALD CENTENARY CELEBRATION

at Detroit Institute of Arts

Vocalist, songwriter and actress Karen Marie Richardson will pay homage to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald, who would have turned 100 this past April. Richardson can be seen in the 2017 movie adaptation of the musical “Hello Again.” 7 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. Free with museum admission, which is complimentary for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

at Little Caesars Arena

This over-the-top holiday favorite will give 100 performances during its current “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” tour, including two at Little Caesars Arena. 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $42.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

big shows

THURSDAY

Xscape with Monica and Tamar Braxton at Little Caesars Arena, R&B/pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $75 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

FRIDAY

Derek St. Holmes at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20-$30. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

The S’aints at Caesars Windsor, holiday music, 8 p.m. Fri. $20 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

Insane Clown Posse at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band at Saint Andrew’s Hall, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Bret Michaels at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $28 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

live music

THURSDAY

Colton Weatherston Septet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Winter Solstice Celebration with Muruga Booker and more at Psychedelic Healing Shack, jazz/new age, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10 suggested donation. 18700 Woodward, Detroit. (248) 701-4888.

Strangelove — the Depeche Mode Experience at Small’s Bar, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $12 advance, $15 day of. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

The Boy Band Night at Magic Bag, pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

The Crane Wives with Timothy Monger at Loving Touch, folk/Americana, 8 p.m. Thurs. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Jon McLaughlin with My Silent Bravery at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Thurs. $21. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

FRIDAY

Louis Vaspar at the Cube at the Max, classical, 7 p.m. Fri. $20, $10 seniors, students with ID and children. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Drew Baldridge at Shelter, country, 7 p.m. Fri. $9.95. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Shortly with the Flats, Stefanie Haapala, Silver Age and Amessa at Loving Touch, indie rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Downtown Brown featuring Dron with Detroit Party Marching Band, Carmel Liburdi and Almost Free at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Suai Kee and Kenny Watson with Joel Fluent Green, Peace, Brittany Rogers and DJ Sassi Blaque at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, R&B/poetry, 8 p.m. Fri. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 350 Madison, Detroit. blkjoy.brownpapertickets.com.

The Strains, Tammi, S.U.B. and the Counter Elites at Old Miami, punk/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 3930 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-3830.

The Mega 80s Ugly Christmas Sweater and Speedo Party at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Justin Walter and Ben Jansson Quintet at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$30, $5 students. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

SATURDAY

Crossed Wire with Audra Kubat and Catfish Mafia, folk/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Taproot at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Polyfold at Trinosophes, improvisational music, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

Speedball with Devious Ones, Bon Johnsons and Raw Dogs at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Lazer Lloyd at Otus Supply, roots/holiday, 8 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Hairy Drain Babies, Junglefowl, Dear Darkness and Platonic Boyfriends at Blind Pig, rock, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $7-$10. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Gettoblaster with Fancy Pants at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

NYachty or Nice: A Smooth Xmas Soiree with yacht rock jams at Otus Supply, 9 p.m. Fri. No cover. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

SATURDAY

Ceremony with DJs Mikey, Zumby and Gnyp at Magic Bag, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $22 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Elf the Musical” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. $35-$75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Jeff Scheen at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Norm Stulz at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Swimming Upstream” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

FRIDAY

Magician Aaron Radatz at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 7 p.m. Fri. $18-$24. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300.

TUESDAY

Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe present “The Winter Wonderland Puppet Concert” at Detroit Institute of Arts, 2 p.m. Tues. Free admission for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

WEDNESDAY

“Boogie Stomp” at Steinway Gallery of Detroit, 7 p.m. Wed. $20-$100. 2700 E. West Maple, Commerce Charter Township. (517) 927-6800 or boogiestomp.com.

etc.

THIS WEEK

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., Tues.-Wed. and Dec. 29-30. $26, $23.50 seniors, $19.50 ages 3-11, $6 parking (discounts for members). 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. Closed this Monday. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights holiday light display at Detroit Zoo, 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 31). $9-$16, $7 parking. Woodward at I-696, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

THURSDAY

The Girls from Dance Moms: Kendall, Chloe, Kalani at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 6 p.m. Thurs. $35-$250. Dance workshop and meet-and-greet tickets available. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2938.

“Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar” and “Essential Cocktail Book” book signing and samples at Union Woodshop, 6-8 p.m. Thurs. Event is upstairs. 18 S. Main, Clarkston. (248) 625-5660.

