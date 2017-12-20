The Resolutions Ball at Fillmore Detroit has DJs, dancers, strolling entertainment, a champagne reception, party favors, balloon drop, confetti storm and more. (Photo: Marc Nader / Courtesy of the Social Connection)

Big bashes

The Drop at Beacon Park: This year, Downtown Detroit’s big bash has moved from Campus Martius to Beacon Park. There’s a kids’ drop at 6:30 p.m. and the real thing at midnight. The party includes musical entertainers including Martha Reeves performing “Dancing in the Street,” plus free activities and games. It’s free to enter the park, with VIP access available for $60 and up. 1903 Grand River, Detroit. Visit MotownCountdown.com or DetroitNYECelebration for details.

Vintage House Banquets and Catering: Strolling appetizers, sit-down dinner and late night snack, plus premium bar, party favors, photo booth and more. 7 p.m.-3 a.m. $80, $40 after 11 p.m. 31816 Utica, Fraser. (586) 415-5678 or vintagebanquetsandcatering.com.

The Annex: DJs, a laser light show, cash confetti and buffet at midnight. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $50. Upscale dress code required. 24 W. Adams, Detroit. Neptix.com.

Downtown Mount Clemens: Live rock and blues from the band 3 Peace, plus a 50/50 drawing expected to exceed $4,000. Fireworks hit at midnight after a countdown led by Mayor Barb Dempsy. 9:30 p.m. A family-friendly event for kids is planned for 4-9 p.m. Main and New streets, Downtown Mount Clemens. (586) 469-4168 or downtownmountclemens.com.

Downtown Wyandotte: The party starts at 6 p.m. with live bands, food trucks and bars in the streets, plus a DJ in a 7,000-square-foot heated tent. Family-friendly ball drop at 9 p.m. and the real thing at midnight. Free, or $55 for VIP, which includes buffet dinner at Whiskeys on the Water. Biddle and Maple, Downtown Wyandotte. facebook.com/DowntownWyandotte.

Resolutions Ball at Fillmore Detroit: This annual event has DJ, dancers, strolling entertainment, a champagne reception, party favors, balloon drop, confetti storm and a live feed of the Time Square ball drop in New York City. Doors open at 8 p.m. $80-$125. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

David Whitney Building: This iconic building’s atrium will be transformed into a lounge with champagne toast, balloon drop, party favors, DJs, food and a live streaming of the D Drop. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $100. 1 Park, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Prestige NYE at Italian American Cultural Society Banquet and Conference Center: Tickets include 12 drinks at the premium bar, a champagne toast at midnight, late-night pizza and party favors, plus dancing to DJs. 9:30 p.m. $40 and up. 43843 Romeo Plank, Clinton Township. Neptix.com.

Live Entertainment

Joel Rydecki Band and Ben Sharkey at AXIS Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit, jazz, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

BloodStone, Uzi Suicide, Little Liars and Joe Fabulous at Token Lounge, rock (tribute bands), 6 p.m. $10-$15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

“The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year” murder mystery at Maggiano’s Little Italy, dinner theater, 6-9 p.m. $75 (includes family-style dinner). 2089 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 205-1060 or Eventbrite.com.

Elvis Impersonator Sherman Arnold & the Interstate Band at Livonia American Legion Post 32, pop/rock, 6 p.m. $25 (includes dinner and show). 9318 Newburgh, Livonia. (734) 427-5630.

Legends Live Tribute Show with Trisha Yearwood, Blake Shelton, Bobby Vinton, George Michael and other impersonators at Bently Banquet and Conference Center, pop/rock/country, 7 p.m. $85 (includes buffet dinner, beer/wine and show). 646 Biddle, Wyandotte. (734) 282-1257 or (734) 285-4044.

New Year’s Eve Showdowns at Go! Comedy Improv Theatre, comedy, 7:30 and 10 p.m. $35 and up. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.

Rick Ross with YFN Lucci and Money Man at Masonic Temple, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sun. $59. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Sky Ferreira and Iceage with John FM, MGUN, Werewolf Jones, Jock Club and 2Lanes at El Club, pop/electronic, 8 p.m. $20-$125. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Timmy’s Organism with Tin Foil and Djs Nai Sammon and Jimbo Easter at Outer Limits Lounge, punk, 8 p.m. $5. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. facebook.com/outerlimitsdetroit.

The Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. $35. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Rockin’ Blues NYE with Big Al Blues Band with Benny Reeves at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. $50 (includes dinner and show). 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Mittenfest with Minihorse, Tanager, Jim Roll, Matthew Milia and more at Bona Sera Underground, indie rock, 8 p.m. $10 donation to 826michigan. 200 W. Michigan, Ypsilanti. (734) 340-6335.

Rod Stewart Tribute Show with Danny D at Younger’s Irish Tavern, rock, 8 p.m. $30. 120 S. Main, Romeo. (586) 752-44400.

Raheem DeVaughn, Chrisette Michele and Lyfe Jennings at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, R&B, 9 p.m. Sun. $60 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Tart, the Stools and Junglefowl at Kelly’s Bar, rock, 9 p.m. $5. 2403 Holbrook, Hamtramck. (313) 872-0387.

Lament, Augres, the Strains and Dos Purple Dice at New Dodge Lounge, rock/metal/punk, 9 p.m. $10. 8850 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 874-5963.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the music of Michael Jackson at Orchestra Hall at the Max, pop, 10 p.m. Sun. $50 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Dance parties

Dooley’s Roseville: DJs CD and MarkyG, plus Time Square countdown, champagne toast, cash balloon drop, photo booth and late-night pizza buffet. 7 p.m.-4 a.m. $15. 32500 Gratiot, Roseville. (586) 294-5331.

Saint Andrew’s Hall: Caribbean music bash Jerk X Jollof with midnight blowout, confetti storm and champagne toast. VIP tickets include food and drink tickets. 8 p.m. $25, $65 VIP with drinks and food. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Luna Royal Oak: Live broadcast with Julia from AMP Radio plus food, champagne toast, party favors, balloon drop and confetti. 8 p.m.-4 a.m. $5. 1815 N. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 298-6875.

Elektricity Nightclub: Live broadcast on Channel 955 hosted by Nick Wize with three rooms of DJs. 8:30 p.m.-4 a.m. $14.99 and up. 15 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 599-2212.

Majestic Complex: Presented by Elektricity, electronic artist Bandlez headlines with Knight B2B, Patches O’Malley and more. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $10-$30. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

Loco’s: Billed as Metro Detroit’s largest Latin New Year’s Eve party with salsa dancing and DJs Santa Rosa, Cisco Tony Toca and more. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $15. 454 E. Lafayette, Detroit. (313) 965-3737.

Small’s Bar: Thirst Wave and Industrial Is Not Dead New Year’s Eve bash with DJs Pleasure Kitten, Elektrosonik, Aaron Hingst and Raev spin New Wave, alt-retro, dark ’80s, ’90s alternative and more. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $8-$10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Grasshopper Underground: HotBoi Records showcase with Option4, Pezzner and more. VIP tables and bottle service available. 9 p.m. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Brownie’s on the Lake: DJ Don Mecca spins to close out the year at this lakefront destination restaurant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080.

29 Nightclub: DJ Bangerz Detroit, bottomless champagne, appetizers, confetti, party favors and more. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $35 and up. VIP booths available. 43155 Main, Novi. (248) 890-8971.

Necto: DJs Hardy, Nick Donovan and MC Yoda in the main room and DJ DigiMark in the Red Room, plus balloon drop, party favors and snacks. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $20-$30. 516 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-5436.

More Bars and Restaurants

168 KTV Bistro: Karaoke party with DJ JunBugg. Admission includes one drink. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. 32415 John R, Madison Heights. (248) 616-0168.

Atwater in the Park: Enjoy a three-course dinner with beer pairings and sparking wine cocktails. 5-10 p.m. $35, $9 additional for beer. 1175 Lakespointe, Grosse Pointe Park. (313) 344-5104 or email eventspark@atwaterbeer.com for reservations.

Bavarian Inn Restaurant: Murder mystery dinner theater with “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” and dinner including chicken cordon bleu, noodles and more. 6:30 p.m. $50. Reservations required. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941 or bavarianinn.com.

Bird and the Bread: As the restaurant gets ready to transition into wine bar Vinotecca, the kitchen will offer a strolling preview of the menu. Tickets include a seat, food stations and live jazz from the Ramo World Jazz Group. 6-8:30 p.m. $75. Reservations required. 210 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 203-6600.

Cliff Bell’s: Five course dinner and live music with the Jeff Cuny Trio until 9:30 p.m., followed by Planet D Nonet at 10 p.m. $100, or $25 for standing-room-only tickets for after 10:30 p.m. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille: For its final service before permanently closing, this downtown restaurant will throw a party that includes a buffet dinner, two complimentary cocktails, champagne toast and DJ. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $95 per person. Reservations required. 2203 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-3500.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: An after-dinner NYE menu after 10 p.m. with holiday champagnes, chef’s teasers and oysters, plus live music until 12:30 a.m. and complimentary dessert bar. A la carte pricing. 2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-7319.

Flood’s Bar and Grille: New Year’s Eve on the Rocks party with buffet and a champagne toast compliments of Remy Martin. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $40 in advance, $50 at the door. VIP tables and booths available. 731 Saint Antoine, Detroit. (313) 963-1090

Lady of the House: Two seatings for a special prix-fixe dinner. Late seating includes DJ, champagne toast, party favors and late-night pizza. Walk-ins are welcome at the bar 6-10 p.m., after 10 p.m. there’s a $25 cover. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. seatings. $85 for dinner. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 818-0218 or Eventbrite.com.

The Oakland: This popular craft cocktail lounge in downtown Ferndale will offer cocktails and light bites. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $45. Reservations accepted. 201 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-5295.

The Peterboro: Tickets include passed appetizers, three drinks, party favors and champagne toast at midnight. 9 p.m-2:30 a.m. $60. 420 Peterboro, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Prime + Proper: A special chef’s menu starts at 8:30 p.m. with caviar, stone crabs and specialty steaks, including a unique 32-ounce Tomahawk steak dry aged for 45 days with a Manhattan cocktail spray. Champagne toast at midnight. 8:30 p.m. Guests must spend a minimum of $150 for reservations made after 8:30 p.m. 1145 Griswold, Detroit. (313) 636-3100.

Punch Bowl Social: This bar, restaurant and bowling alley is hosting an ’80s themed neon party with DJ and champagne at midnight. Decade-appropriate costumes are encouraged. 9 p.m. $10 cover. Reservations accepted. 1331 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 749-9738.

The Root Restaurant & Bar: A special a la carte menu with lobster bisque, seared foie gras, scallop and truffle risotto, filet mignon and more, plus prohibition-era cocktails. 4-10 p.m. Reservations recommended. 340 Town Center, White Lake. (248) 698-2400.

Townhouse Detroit: Party under the stars in this restaurant’s atrium. A DJ will spin while guests munch on a menu of sliders, tuna poke tacos and truffle fries starting at 10 p.m. The $125 tickets include three drinks and passed bites until 1 a.m. 500 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 723-1000.

Wright & Company: A New Orleans-style celebration with party favors, champagne toast at midnight and passed small plates like smoked sausage, mini shrimp po’ boys, succotash, crawfish beignet and more. Tickets include three drinks. 9 p.m. $120. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

