Corktown market the Farmer’s Hand hosts holiday tasting events Thursday and Dec. 28. (Photo: Courtesy of the Farmer’s Hand)

Upcoming food and beverage events

Holiday Tastings at the Farmer’s Hand: Learn about which wines pair well with holiday dinners with cheesemonger Jessica Mark of Greenpoint Cheese & Meat in Brooklyn. Wine bottles purchased during the tasting are 10 percent off. 5:30-7 p.m. Thurs. and Dec. 28. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 377-8262.

Pierogi Pop-Up at Kuhnhenn Brewing Co.: Enjoy Polish dumplings stuffed with a variety of fillings, including beer cheese and potato and jalapeno peppers and cheese. 4 p.m. Fri. $9 for four pierogi. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Buon Natale Christmas Eve Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A five-course meal with house-made dessert table, optional wine pairing available. 4 and 6 p.m. Sun. $89, plus tax and tip. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Motor City Brew Tours Brewery Bus Tour: Tickets include transportation from Royal Oak to Old Nation Brewing in Williamston, Eternity Brewing in Howell and Witch’s Hat Brewing in South Lyon, plus brewery tours, lunch and beer samples. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 6. $70. Pick up at 514 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. MotorCityBrewTours.com.

“Gimmie Shelter” Dinner at Otus Supply: A fundraiser for South Oakland Shelter, this event includes a four-course dinner from chef Myles McVay with wine pairings and a concert with Dave Simonett from the band Trampled By Turtles. 6 p.m. Jan. 10. $100. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1601209.

Sam Adams beers at World of Beer: Sample beers from Sam Adams’ American Dream Series, along with Utopias, a rare beer. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 10. 42753 Ford, Canton. (734) 844-0616.

Chef Meiko Krishok at Revolver: Known for her businesses Guerrilla Food and the Pink Flamingo food trailer, chef Meiko Krishok will serve two seasonal, five-course meals at Hamtramck’s Revolver. 6 and 9 p.m. Jan. 12. $35 vegetarian, $40 pescatarian. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

The Pizza Throwdown at Eastern Market: Area pizza-makers gather under one roof for sampling and pizza-related discussion. Tickets include five sample slices. Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 11. $15. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Michigan Brewers Guild 13th Annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this annual celebration of Michigan beer in the Grand Rapids area. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 23 and 1-6 p.m. Feb. 24. $45-$50. 4500 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park. mibeer.com.

Restaurant and food briefs

Zagat names Detroit chef: Flowers of Vietnam chef George Azar was named by restaurant guide Zagat as one of their 30 “culinary superstars” under age 30. Azar, whose restaurant is in undergoing renovations at 4430 Vernor in Detroit, was the only Michigan-based chef on the list.

Green Dot Lansing opens: The restaurant group behind Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King and Huron Room in Detroit have opened a Lansing location of their popular slider joint. Green Dot Stables Lansing opened last week at 410 South Clippert in Lansing in a renovated building that is the former home of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon.

Yardbird changes name: Chef Jeremy Grandon has changed the name of his Keego Harbor restaurant from Yardbird Smoked Meats to J Bird Smoke Meats. The barbecue concept of the 3-year-old business remains the same. Before J Bird, Grandon owned Jeremy Restaurant & Bar in the same space.

Christmas Eve Brunch: Get your energy up for last-minute holiday shopping at the Morrie’s Christmas Eve brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The menu features avocado toast, a pork belly benedict, croissant sandwich, breakfast bowls and sweets. Musician Jeremy St. John performs noon-3 p.m. The Morrie is at 511 S. Main in Royal Oak. Call (248) 216-1112.

Melody Baetens

