1. “A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre

This holiday classic has been a local stage tradition for the past 36 years. The Charles Dickens story was adapted for stage by Charles Nolte. 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $22 and up. 207 Wilson Hall, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

2. Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena

This over-the-top holiday favorite will give 100 performances during its current “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” tour, including two at Little Caesars Arena. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $42.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

3. Insane Clown Posse at Majestic Theatre

This Detroit-based rap group is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1997 breakthrough album “The Great Milenko,” which is their fourth studio release. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

4. “Elf the Musical” at Fox Theatre

Based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, this Broadway musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. 10 a.m., 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. $35-$75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-3200.

Melody Baetens

