Ice skaters at Campus Martius in downtown Detroit

SATURDAY

a.m. How about a holiday “Breakfast Without Santa” at Three Cats Cafe? Included on the menu is a ham carving station, an omelette station, bagels with smoked salmon, capers, sliced red onions and dill cream cheese, and Bailey’s French toast casserole. Signature cocktails will be available for an additional fee. 8-10 a.m. Sat. $18 per person. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. For reservations, call (248) 288-4858.

a.m. Finish your gift buying at the Holiday Pop-Up at Detroit Fiber Works, where you’ll find a wide range of items made by local artists. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. 19359 Livernois, Detroit. Visit detroitfiberworks.com.

p.m. Catch stand-up comedian Jeff Scheen of Brooklyn, New York, on stage, sharing some of his off-beat humor for the holidays at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Scheen has been featured on the FOX TV series “Laughs,” and was a finalist in the 2016 Laughing Skull Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees must be at least 18 years of age. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Sat. $18. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900 or visit comedycastle.com.

a.m. Take a free “Big Picture” guided tour of the Detroit Institute of Arts art collection at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Tours depart from the Great Hall. Families might also enjoy the free, kid-friendly Drop-In Workshop, where everyone can create their own handmade “starbook” using a simple paper-folding technique and embellish it with colored markers and gel pens. Noon-4 p.m. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900 or visit dia.org.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

p.m. Celebrate the season with a favorite holiday tradition, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens with original adaptation and staging by Charles Nolte, currently being performed on stage at Meadow Brook Theatre. 2, 6:30 p.m. Sat., Sun. $28-$43. On the campus of Oakland University, 207 N. Wilson, Rochester. Call (248) 377-3300 or visit ticketmaster.com.

a.m. Don’t miss Detroit Artists Market’s “Art for the Holidays 2017. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. (The exhibit runs through Dec. 30.) Free. Individual DAM members receive 10 percent off all “Art for the Holidays” purchases. 4719 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 832-8540 or visit detroitartistsmarket.org.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

p.m. Visit Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad for “Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic.” Enjoy seeing thousands of lights throughout the village, along with live entertainment, model trains, holiday music, costumed villagers making vintage crafts, shops with holiday gifts, and Santa himself. 4-9 p.m. Sat.-Mon. 6140 Bray, Flint. Call (800) 648-PARK.

p.m. Brighten your holidays with the “Big Bright Light Show” in downtown Rochester. More than one million points of glimmering holiday lights will cover buildings in downtown Rochester. Most stores will be open until 9 p.m. Sat. and Mon.. 5 p.m.-midnight Sat.-Mon. Call (248) 656-0060.

MONDAY

p.m. Take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage and see downtown Detroit’s holiday lights and more. 6-11 p.m. Mon. $10 per person, or $40 for a private ride. Also, Skate the Rink at Campus Martius. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon. $8 adults, $7 seniors 65-plus, and children 12 and younger. Woodward and Fort, downtown Detroit. Visit downtowndetroitparks.com.

Jocelynn Brown

