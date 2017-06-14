Buy Photo Photos are of the 2016 Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak, September 4, 2016 (David Guralnick / Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Royal Oak street festival Arts, Beats & Eats will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer by adding a gaming competition and increasing the event’s cultural, culinary and wellness components.

“Oakland County is truly honored to have hosted this wonderful festival for 20 years, as it is the perfect way to showcase our fantastic and diverse arts and cultural community, and array of health and wellness programs in an environment that provides entertainment and family fun,” said Michael Gingell, chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, in a press release.

A new feature, Flagstar Culture on Fourth will aim to add diversity to the performing and visual art offerings at Arts, Beats & Eats, which is Sept. 1-4. This includes an exhibit on Fourth between Washington and Lafayette produced by community arts education collective Garage Cultural, lead by musician Ismael Duran. He will perform with his band, along with other world musicians.

The collective was a 2017 finalist for ArtPlace America’s National Creative Placemaking Fund.

On Seventh street, artists from the Ziibiwing Center for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe will showcase works at the festival for the first time.

Vegan cuisine from GreenSpace Cafe and Nosh Pit food truck will be highlighted at the ABE Veggie Cafe, showcasing healthy eating. Also new to the “Eats” offerings, Troy’s Secona Taphouse plus Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s and Roseville’s Lasy Bones Smokehouse.

Presenting sponsor Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will bring a Vegas-style atmosphere on Sixth street with a free gaming experience that allows festival goers to win prizes like concert tickets and trips to Soaring Eagle Resort in Mount Pleasant. Competing in 30-minute intervals, contestants can play blackjack, craps, roulette and more in an air-conditioned tent for a chance at the prizes.

Thrive Hot Yoga of Farmington Hills and Royal Oak’s Citizen Yoga will hold classes at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 during the festival, with partial proceeds benefiting Spina Bifida Association of Michigan and Pontiac-based nonprofit Humble Design, respectively. This yoga component will replace the festival’s Move to the Beat 5K and 10K runs.

More details on Arts, Beats & Eats musical programming will be announced closer to the event. Visit artsbeatseats.com for more information.

