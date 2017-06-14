Buy Photo Michigan State Fair organizers announced Wednesday that Ram Truck brand would be the new presenting sponsor of the Labor Day weekend event, which drew 151,000 guests in 2016. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The 420,000-square-foot Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi announced Wednesday a 180,000-square-foot expansion for additional events, expositions, meetings and banquets.

The addition, slated to be completed mid-2017, will add a 90-square-foot Event Center with 40-foot ceilings, a grand, second-story ballroom, plus four other large ballrooms and several meeting and banquet spaces.

“The facility expansion is a direct response to the success of our annual event schedule, needs of our current clients, as well as inquiries from large events wishing to utilize the venue,” said Suburban Collection Showplace’s owner Blair Bowman in a press release. “We are confident that this expansion will only enhance the positive economic impact the facility has on a local, regional and state level.”

In other news for the massive venue, Michigan State Fair organizers announced Wednesday that Ram Truck brand would be the new presenting sponsor of the Labor Day weekend event, which drew 151,000 guests in 2016.

The company will produce the Ram Truck Test Drive Experience to add to the fair’s offerings that include a carnival, arts and agricultural exhibits and livestock.

The Michigan State Fair debuted in 1849 and took place at the Michigan State Fairgrounds from 1905 until 2009. It moved to the Suburban Collection Showplace after becoming a private entity.

