The events of July 1967 rank among the most traumatic and divisive in modern Detroit history, which presented a daunting challenge to the Detroit Historical Museum.

How do you tell a story when people don’t even agree on what it’s called? A riot? Rebellion?

With “Detroit ’67: Perspectives,” which opens Saturday, the museum has struck an admirable balance, pulling in the voices of over 500 Detroiters for an exhibition that is both instructive and, in the case of several interactive displays, downright dazzling.

Recognizing that the violence in which 43 people died didn’t just happen, the exhibit reaches into the past to start its tale.

“We looked back 50 years to 1917 to ask what factors might have contributed to 1967,” said Robert Bury, Detroit Historical Society executive director and CEO.

This provided the show’s framework, which divides into four sections: Before, During, After and Moving Forward.

Key to the endeavor’s success were oral histories museum personnel collected over the past two years, (Those are on its website, detroithistorical.org.)

These include interviews with individuals who were actually at 12th and Clairmount in the “blind pig” — an unlicensed bar — that police raided in the early hours of July 23, the catalyst to five days of mayhem and strife.

“Without the oral histories,” said Tracy Irwin, director of exhibitions and collections, “’Detroit ’67’ wouldn’t really exist. They formed the foundation.”

'Detroit 67: Perspectives' exhibit
A representation of an Army tank is on display at the
A representation of an Army tank is on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit, which will open June 24, 2017, at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A sign signals the entrance to the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
A sign signals the entrance to the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A wall of of photographs takes you back through years
A wall of of photographs takes you back through years before and after the unrest as part of the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit which takes a close
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit which takes a close look at Detroit during the 50 years prior to 1967, followed by a review of the unrest that occurred between July 23 and Aug. 1, 1967.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
12th Street and Clairmount as seen in 1967 by famed
12th Street and Clairmount as seen in 1967 by famed photographer Tony Spina on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit, which will open June 24, 2017, at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A media message on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
A media message on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit which will open June 24, 2017, at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Vintage television sets show newscasts on display at
Vintage television sets show newscasts on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Bob Bury, left, executive director of the Detroit Historical
Bob Bury, left, executive director of the Detroit Historical Museum, and Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, stand in one of the displays.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A statistical report from July 1967 is part of the
A statistical report from July 1967 is part of the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit, which will open June 24, 2017.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Algiers Motel located on Woodward was the scene
The Algiers Motel located on Woodward was the scene were two young men were shot and killed by police and military officers as seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A taped off body marker is seen at the Algiers Motel
A taped off body marker is seen at the Algiers Motel display, which was located on Woodward, and was the scene were two young men were shot and killed by police and military officers.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A ribbon dedicated the John C. Lodge freeway on display
A ribbon dedicated the John C. Lodge freeway on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, points
Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, points to the word "rebellion" as he tours the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Bob Bury, left, executive director of Detroit Historical
Bob Bury, left, executive director of Detroit Historical Museum, and Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, stand in front of a representation of an Army tank on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Bob Bury, left, executive director of the Detroit Historical
Bob Bury, left, executive director of the Detroit Historical Museum, and Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, stand in one of the display's showcasing 12th Street and Clairmount .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Programs from the Freedom Rally on Sunday Aug. 25,
Programs from the Freedom Rally on Sunday Aug. 25, 1963, on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, stands
Marlowe Stoudamire, Detroit 67 project director, stands in front of a representation of an Army tank on display.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" uses vintage television
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" uses vintage television sets to display newsreel footage at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The exhibit explores the past 50 years up to the present
The exhibit explores the past 50 years up to the present day as the exhibit will open June 24, 2017 at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A time capsule of items are seen on exhibit at the
A time capsule of items are seen on exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
12th Street and Clairmount as seen in 1967 by famed
12th Street and Clairmount as seen in 1967 by famed photographer Tony Spina .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" is a close look of the unrest
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" is a close look of the unrest that occurred between July 23 and Aug.1, 1967.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Displays at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives."
Displays at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives."  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A National Guard helmet, baton and handcuffs are part
A National Guard helmet, baton and handcuffs are part of the "Detroit 67: Perspectives."  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A massive tank is on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
A massive tank is on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A representation of broken cinder block and brick on
A representation of broken cinder block and brick on display at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit, which will open June 24, 2017, at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit, which will open June 24.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives"
Memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A firefighter helmet and jacket are part of the memorabilia
A firefighter helmet and jacket are part of the memorabilia is seen at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" exhibit which takes a close look at Detroit during the 50 years prior to 1967, followed by a review of the unrest that occurred between July 23 and Aug. 1, 1967.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The skyline of the City of Detroit and other memorabilia
The skyline of the City of Detroit and other memorabilia is seen at the Detroit 67: Perspectives exhibit .  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" will open June 24.
"Detroit 67: Perspectives" will open June 24.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A video displays National Guard officers deployed at
A video displays National Guard officers deployed at 7,000.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Bob Bury, left, executive director of the Detroit Historical
Bob Bury, left, executive director of the Detroit Historical Museum, at one of the displays.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The exhibit explores the past 50 years up to the present
The exhibit explores the past 50 years up to the present day as the exhibit will open June 24.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A video screen showcases information at the "Detroit
A video screen showcases information at the "Detroit 67: Perspectives" at the Detroit Historical Museum.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Before section provides interesting context, with short, easy-to-read panels on the early 20th-century, northward migration of blacks to Detroit, the nature of unofficial segregation, and the race riot of 1943, among many others.

    But “Detroit ’67” really comes alive when you walk past a recreation of the doorway to the blind pig and enter a tidy living room, decorated in classic 1960s style, right down to the olive-green telephone and “starburst” wall clock.

    Why is a living room doing in an exhibition about a riot?

    “Because that’s how most people experienced the events,” said Bury, whether they were black or white, city dwellers or suburbanites.

    The living room will likely delight kids, for whom both the old Bell telephone and the black-and-white TVs will be exotic blasts from the past.

    The minute you enter, that telephone starts ringing. Feel free to answer for a glimpse into reactions of actual Detroiters trapped by deeply alarming circumstances.

    “You hear various messages,” said Irwin of the one-sided conversations. (Recall that this was long before answering machines.)

    “One is from a doctor who can’t get home because the National Guard won’t let him into the area,” Irwin said, “another from a girl who can’t find her parents, and a third from a mother telling her kids to stay in the house and call their aunt.”

    Three black-and-white TVs play throughout, with a mix of ads, shows and news, as well as museum text giving a sense of chronology — including the fact that on the first day, Mayor Jerome Cavanagh’s office asked TV and radio stations to refrain from reporting on the developing troubles.

    (A Windsor, Ontario, TV station would be the first to break that embargo at 2 p.m., 11 hours after the raid on the blind pig.)

    Also in the living room on one wall, a very cool map projection created by 3DEXCITE in Royal Oak reacts to the news on the TV.

    The constantly changing map shows where fires first erupted, how military tanks entered the city, and occasionally zooms in for computer-generated close-ups of entire blocks that burned down.

    In the next gallery, other high-tech effects from 3DEXCITE include a recreation of the very first fire that erupted the morning of July 23 in a shoe store at 12th and Blaine.

    And don’t miss the gritty, animated video nearby on the back of a life-sized replica of a tank. That stitches together voices of real Detroiters into an affecting essay on the disturbances and their impact on ordinary people.

    One of the exhibition’s good choices is an electronic questionnaire people are invited to fill out both as they first enter and as they exit, inquiring about what word they would use to describe the disturbances, among other points.

    It will be interesting to see how responses might change after viewing “Detroit ’67.”

    There are also a range of activities during the first week of the exhibition, all listed on the museum’s website.

    Interestingly, at the beginning, not everyone was down with the museum mounting a show on such a painful subject.

    One Metro Detroiter told Marlowe Stoudamire, the project manager on the two-year undertaking, “Why would you pull a scab off an old wound?”

    Stoudamire’s response: “What makes you think a scab ever formed?”

    But museum officials recognized that if they didn’t present the story, outsiders likely would.

    “There were two options for Detroit,” Stoudamire said.

    “We could let this moment go and and let other people tell the story, like the New York Times. Or we could look on it as an opportunity to collectively tell our own stories, and put voices and faces to that narrative.”

    The result is an impressive, thoroughly engaging show.

    MHodges@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-6021

    Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

    ‘Detroit ’67: Perspectives’

    Saturday-December, 2018

    Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Detroit

    9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

    Free

    (313) 833-1805

    detroithistorical.org

