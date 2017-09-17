"Rounded Flower Bed (Corbeille de fleurs)" (Photo: Detroit Institute of Arts / Claude Monet)

Detroit — The Detroit Institute of Arts plans to open two painting exhibitions on the same date.

The exhibitions start Oct. 22. “Church: A Painter’s Pilgrimage” is on view through Jan. 15 and “Monet: Framing Life” runs through March 4.

Frederic Church, famous in mid-19th century America, was best known for his large paintings of natural settings in the Americas, the North Atlantic and Caribbean. In the 1870s his work turned to the man-made structures and ruins of the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

“Church: A Painter’s Pilgrimage” focuses on Church’s paintings done in the Middle East, Athens and Rome. The exhibition compares pencil drawings and oil studies that Church completed during his trip to paintings he made in his studio.

The exhibition will travel to Reynolda House Museum of Art in North Carolina and Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Connecticut.

“Monet: Framing Life” focuses on “Rounded Flower Bed (Corbeille de fleurs),” formerly known as Gladioli and recently retitled based on new research, a painting in the Detroit museum’s collection. Monet painted “Rounded Flower Bed” while living in Paris in the 1870s, the period that birthed the Impressionists.

This intimate exhibition brings the painting together with 10 other paintings by Monet and fellow impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

