The Detroit Institute of Arts, which won grants totaling $144,000 from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs, is home to this Caravaggio painting through the Ford family’s contributions. (Photo: Detroit Institute of Arts)

The Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs announced $10.6 million in grants Friday, representing a 10-percent increase in state funding over last year.

The money will be divided by 474 recipients in 56 of Michigan’s 83 counties, and goes to organizations including music festivals, art centers, school districts, historical societies, as well as the state’s preeminent art museums and symphonies.

Among other Wayne County awardees, the Detroit Institute of Arts won grants totaling $144,000, Mosaic Youth Theatre $52,000, and Pewabic Pottery $54,100. Ponyride, the Corktown incubator, will receive $29,750.

In Oakland County, the Holocaust Memorial Center will get $28,000, the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center $45,650, and the Motor City Brass Band $14,700.

Macomb County grantees include $25,000 to the Richmond Community Theatre, $25,000 to the Warren Symphony Orchestra, while The Art Center was the big winner, with four grants totaling $83,570.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-6021

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wAT4xH