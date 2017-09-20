Share This Story!
Arthur Jafa speaks at off-site space for MOCAD Thursday
Cinematographer Arthur Jafa, who’s collaborated with heavyweights from Stanley Kubrick to Spike Lee to Beyoncé, will speak from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 1086 Bellevue in Detroit.
Michael H. Hodges, Detroit News Fine Arts Writer
Published 1:20 p.m. ET Sept. 20, 2017
Cinematographer Arthur Jafa, who’s collaborated with heavyweights from Stanley Kubrick to Spike Lee to Beyoncé, will speak Thursday at 1086 Bellevue in Detroit from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The offsite exhibition space will be the setting for screenings of his video “Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death” Fridays from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays noon - 5 p.m. through Oct. 22.
Jafa’s most recent film is the 2014 “Dreams Are Colder Than Death.”
Thursday’s reception, sponsored by MOCAD, is free. The evening will also include family-style dinner, DJs and drinks. Call (313) 832-6622 for more information.
