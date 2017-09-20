Cinematographer Arthur Jafa will speak at 1086 Bellevue in Detroit on Thursday evening in an event sponsored by MOCAD. (Photo: MOCAD)

Cinematographer Arthur Jafa, who’s collaborated with heavyweights from Stanley Kubrick to Spike Lee to Beyoncé, will speak Thursday at 1086 Bellevue in Detroit from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The offsite exhibition space will be the setting for screenings of his video “Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death” Fridays from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays noon - 5 p.m. through Oct. 22.

Jafa’s most recent film is the 2014 “Dreams Are Colder Than Death.”

Thursday’s reception, sponsored by MOCAD, is free. The evening will also include family-style dinner, DJs and drinks. Call (313) 832-6622 for more information.

