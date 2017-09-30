Paul McCartney’s “Beach Towels” and other pieces ranging from $700 to $6,000 will be displayed at Danielle Peleg Gallery in West Bloomfield. (Photo: MPL Communications)

There will be a Beatles reunion at West Bloomfield’s Danielle Peleg Gallery starting Saturday.

Timed to coincide with Paul McCartney’s Sunday and Monday concerts at Little Caesars Arena, the gallery will host a four-day show of artwork by the Fab Four.

You heard that right. Actual, bona-fide art — numbered and hand-signed prints — by Paul, Ringo, John and George will be on display and for sale at the gallery Saturday to Tuesday.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a great show,” said co-owner Ady Peleg, who confesses to being a complete Beatles fan. (When little, he lulled his children to sleep with Beatles songs, he said.)

“We decided since Paul was coming back to town, we should have a show. And the rest is history.”

Prices, Peleg said, range from $700 to about $6,000.

Only a few pieces by John Lennon and George Harrison will be at Peleg. Most of the exhibition spotlights Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, whose art is as refreshingly different, one from the other, as their musical and personal styles.

Ringo’s prints are brightly colored and often playfully primitive. Paul’s are — who’s surprised? — somewhat more profound.

There’s a cheerful humor underlying many of Ringo’s prints, like the four-panel “Is It ‘Time?’ ” with its grinning subject with the wild hair.

Somewhat more serious is “Red Bandana,” featuring a high-contrast photo of Ringo wearing a bandana across his mouth, outlaw-style, and a communist red star on his hat.

“I’ve represented Ringo since 2004,” said Philadelphia art dealer Neal Glaser, who also represents Paul. “He evolves and changes every year. I put him in the vein of Basquiat and Andy Warhol. He does it 100 percent for charity. He does it for fun. He has no illusions that this is his career.”

By contrast, Paul’s paintings are more somber.

“Paul, who started painting in the 1980s, is a little deeper,” Glaser said. “His father-in-law represented Willem de Kooning, and Paul was around a lot of abstract expressionist artwork.”

Paul’s paintings are mostly abstracts, like “Beach Towels,” with its free-form approach to perspective, and the peace-and-love “Flower.” By contrast, some of his portraits are rather dark, notably “Bowie Spewing.”

There will be three pieces by George on display, and 14 lithographs John made for Yoko Ono in 1969 called “Bag One.”

When the lithographs, now in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art, were first exhibited in London, Glaser said, Scotland Yard shut the show right down as pornographic.

“John, of course, went to court and won right away,” said Glazer. “He showed them examples from Michelangelo and others to prove it wasn’t porn but artwork.”

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-6021

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

‘The Beatles Art Show & Sale’

Saturday-Tuesday

Opening reception 8-10 p.m. Saturday

Danielle Peleg Gallery

4301 Orchard Lake Road

West Bloomfield

(248) 626-5810

daniellepeleggallery.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2fFTL6p