Grands Rapids' ArtPrize Nine names winners
Public vote grand prize: "A. Lincoln," by Richard Schlater of Battle Creek. Constructed of more than 24,000 Lincoln pennies, with 1,681 steel pennies used for the shirt. The image changes as the viewer moves from side to side and views the piece from different angles and distances. The prize is $200,000.  ArtPrize
"A. Lincoln" also won the two-dimensional category public vote award. The eight category winners take home $12,500. All entries are displayed in Grand Rapids through Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at 182 venues.  ArtPrize
Jurors' grand prize: "The Heartside Community Meal," by Seitu Jones of St. Paul, Minn. This time-based entry united some 250 local community members at a 300-foot-long table for a healthy, locally-grown meal --a riff on the food rituals that gave birth to our diverse population. Jones will take home the $200,000 prize.  ArtPrize
"Seitu Jones shows us how artists can have an expanded social and political role," said Kevin Buist, ArtPrize Exhibitions Director. "Jones crafted this artwork by deftly orchestrating a network of individuals and organizations to create a poetic and fleeting monument to the power of community. For many, it's a new way to think about what art can be: the artwork is one big, beautiful moment made of the many small moments that happen when strangers and friends share a meal."  ArtPrize
Two-dimensional winner, juried: "Sofia Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3, and 4," by Sofia Ramirez Hernandez from Grand Rapids.  ArtPrize
Three-dimensional winner, public vote: "Lux Maximus Fused Glass, Copper, Bronze and Metal," by Daniel Oropeza from Costa Mesa, California.  ArtPrize
Three-dimensional winner, juried: "Flint," by Ti-Rock Moore from New Orleans.  ArtPrize
Time-based winner, public vote and juried: "Red Dirt Rug Monument," by Rena Detrixhe from Tulsa, Oklahoma.  ArtPrize
Installation winner, public vote: "Oil+Water," by Ryan Spencer Reed from Ludington and Richard App from Grand Rapids. Reed tarnished a photo he took at last year's Dakota Access Pipeline protest to create the illusion of an oil slick, and displayed it on the surface of the Grand River.   ArtPrize
Installation winner, juried: "Society of 23's Locker Dressing Room," by Jeffrey Augustine Songco from Grand Rapids. Songco combines two sites of social engagement – a sports team locker room and a backstage theater dressing room – in his exploration of American masculinity.   ArtPrize
    Artist Richard Schlatter turned 24,000 pennies into a $200,000 award by winning this year’s Public Vote Grand Prize at Grand Rapids’ ArtPrize.

    The international art competition kicked off last month in downtown Grand Rapids and runs through Sunday. Now in its ninth year, ArtPrize attracted more than 1,300 artists. Schlatter, of Battle Creek, and other winners were announced Friday.

    “The public has chosen work that is large scale, iconic and familiar, and one that reflects qualities that are widely admired — patience, skill and considerable labor,” said ArtPrize executive director Christian Gaines of Schlatter’s “A. Lincoln” in a statement.

    “Though this work depicts an image we’ve seen before in myriad ways, when we see it at this epic scale, we’re invited to stop and reflect on our 16th president who set in motion the abolition of slavery in the United States.”

    Seitu Jones of St. Paul, Minnesota, was honored with the Jurors’ Grand Prize of $200,000 for his piece “The HeARTside Community Meal” in the time-based category. Last month 250 neighbors were invited to eat a healthy, locally-grown meal at a 300-foot long table in Grand Rapids’ Heartside Park.

    “A. Lincoln,” made by using pennies from 1909 to 2017, also won the public vote for two-dimensional piece. That category’s juried award went to “Sofia Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3 and 4” by Sofia Ramírez Hernández of Grand Rapids.

    In the three-dimensional category, “Lux Maximus,” a large illuminated sculpture of a horse made of glass, copper, bronze and metal by Daniel Oropeza of California won the public vote. “Flint,” a water fountain with the sign “colored” on it depicting brown water, most impressed the judges. Speaking to the water crisis in Flint, this work was created by Ti-Rock Moore of New Orleans.

    For only the second time in ArtPrize’s history, the public and the judges agreed on the most worthy art piece in the time-based category: “Red Dirt Rug Monument” from Rena Detrixhe of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Requiring 200 gallons of sifted earth, hundreds of soles of shoes and 200 hours of labor, Detrixhe said the piece embodies the history of human’s relationship to nature.

    Ryan Spencer Reed of Ludington and his “Oil+Water” won the public vote for art installation. Grand Rapids’ own Jeffrey Augustine Songco and his “Society of 23’s Locker Dressing Room” earned the juried vote in that category.

    The Outstanding Venue Juried Award went to the Fed Galleries at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.

    For a full list of winners, visit artprize.org/lists.

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @melodybaetens

