“Park” by Darcel Deneau will be in the auction at ArtWorks Detroit’s Friday-evening gala to raise money for HIV/AIDS and other social services. (Photo: Darcel Deneau)

The 11th floor of the A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education at the College for Creative Studies will be the airy setting Friday evening for ArtWorks Detroit’s annual gala and art auction.

The event, now in its 22nd year and sponsored by the Ford Motor Co. Fund, will benefit Matrix Human Services programs, including the Ryan White Fund that educates and supports the issue of HIV/AIDS.

Last year’s event raised $65,000.

The biggest artistic prize this year, at least in fame, will be Yoko Ono’s “Mended Cups and Unbroken Cup,” which the artist donated to the cause.

“It’s six mended cups with gold-painted crack lines,” said event organizer and Matrix Vice President for Marketing and Development Kerrie Mitchell, “and one unbroken cup, custom-boxed and signed by the artist.”

In addition to food and a cash bar, ArtWorks Detroit features a silent and live auction. Ono’s piece will be in the latter, Mitchell said.

“Here’s the good thing,” Mitchell said. “Most of the art will be in the silent auction, and you don’t have to be present to bid. But for the live auction” she added, “you do have to be present — and those will be the more expensive pieces of art.”

You can bid on pieces in the silent auction by going to artworks2017.cbo.io/.

Some of Detroit’s best-known artists are represented.

Among them is Jon DeBoer, whose haunting black-and-white photograph of the Penobscot Building at night framed by two abandoned structures is in the auction. Also included is “Flora Urban Series” by CCS’s late painting professor Gilda Snowden.

Robbie Aaron Collis’ “Mask,” is part of the ArtWorks Detroit auction to benefit Matrix Human Services and their HIV/AIDS programs. (Photo: Robbie Aaron Collis)

ArtWorks Detroit 2017

7-11:45 p.m. Friday

A. Alfred Taubman Center

College for Creative Studies

460 W. Baltimore, Detroit

Tickets: $75 per person (plus fee of $2.49)

To bid on the silent auction, go to: artworks2017.cbo.io/

matrixhumanservices.org/artworks

