This book cover image shows “Unmasked,” a memoir by Andrew Lloyd Webber. (Photo: AP)

New York — The composer behind such iconic stage stories like “The Phantom of the Opera,” ‘’Evita” and “Cats” is ready to tell his own.

Andrew Lloyd Webber plans to release his autobiography “Unmasked” in March, which coincides with his 70th birthday.

Lloyd Webber is considered one of the most successful composers in musical theater history. Last season on Broadway, he had four shows running concurrently — “Sunset Boulevard,” ‘’School of Rock,” ‘’Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Other musicals he has composed include “Aspects of Love,” ‘’Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” ‘’Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Love Never Dies.”

