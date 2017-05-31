The new location is one of a slew of new restaurants on Big Beaver in Troy

Buy Photo The ShackBurger and Crinkle Cut Fries at the downtown Detroit Shake Shack. A second Shake Shack is set to open later this year in Troy. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The second Metro Detroit Shake Shack is set to open in Troy later this year.

ShackBurgers with ShackSauce, shakes, concretes, crinkle-cut fries and other staples of the casual chain are coming to 888 W. Big Beaver, according to an announcement on shakeshack.com.

The location is just east of Somerset Collection on the north side of the street across from Granite City Food & Brewery.

The stretch of road is seeing a lot of new restaurants. Local eatery Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria opened a Troy location last year at 645 E. Big Beaver, and national chain Sedona Taphouse popped up at 198 E. Big Beaver earlier this year. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location June 19 at 2100 W. Big Beaver.

Burger lovers lined up down the block when the first Michigan Shake Shack opened at 660 Woodward in downtown Detroit in February. In spite of the long lines, many folks were able to order and receive their food within an hour.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City and opened as a permanent burger stand in 2004. Like all Shake Shack locations, the Troy restaurant will be made with recycled and sustainable materials. According to the website, the tabletops will be crafted from reclaimed wood from bowling alley lanes.

