The Chilean sea bass dish at Eddie V’s is steamed Hong Kong style and served over sauteed spinach with a soy-sherry sauce. (Photo: Eddie V’s)

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location Monday in Troy with fresh seafood, local jazz artists and more than 300 wines.

Located just east of the high-end retail spot Somerset Collection, the focus of this new decadent spot will be “indulgence culture,” says managing partner Mark Flora.

“It is a glamorous destination ... we have world-class seafood, steaks and wine, ambiance second to none, and I think we’re fun and exciting,” said Flora, who will oversee this Troy location which was built from the ground up.

The staff that will glide around the brand new, 267-seat restaurant is almost all locally-sourced, aside from a few managers.

In the kitchen, which can be seen from the dining room through glass windows, executive chef partner Michael Sauer will send out dishes like crab fried rice, Prime New York strip steak and flaming bananas Foster butter cake.

“He has an amazing mentality when it comes to people and food. He loves both,” Flora said of Sauer, a decorated Army vet who started his career as a line cook at a Sterling Heights diner.

Besides luxury and indulgence, Flora says they try to source fish that has spent “as little amount of time out of the water as possible” between the ocean and your table.

Besides fresh oysters, guests can order seafood from around the globe like Georges Bank sea scallops, jumbo gulf shrimp, Norwegian salmon, Maine lobster tacos and Alaskan halibut. The menu also has Chilean sea bass, swordfish steak and a variety of steak cuts and accompaniments like truffle mac and cheese and butter-poached lobster mashed potatoes.

The contemporary, Art Deco-inspired dining area has plush seating but minimal flair. A bar area has room for live music and door walls open up into an outdoor dining area that faces Big Beaver.

Eddie V’s has16 locations in nine states, including six in Texas. Each location has its own decor theme and design touches.

After opening Monday, the Troy restaurant will be open for happy hour 4-7 p.m. daily. Dinner is 5-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5-9 p.m. Sun. Reservations, which are recommended but not required, can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (248) 649-7319.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy

(248) 649-7319

eddiev.com

Open 4-7 p.m. happy hour daily; 5-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5-9 p.m. Sun.

Opens Monday

