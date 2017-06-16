Honcho Outpost serves Latin food with an Asian twist at DTE Energy Music Theatre. (Photo: Courtesy of Palace Sports and Entertainment)

Concert goers at DTE Energy Music Theatre this season can add Korean barbecue pulled pork tacos, char-grilled chicken nachos and jalapeno sweet potato mash burritos to their culinary offerings while listening to their favorite artists.

Honcho Outpost made its debut this shed season with Latin street food with an Asian twist. Located at the top of the stairs at the amphitheater’s East Plaza, it’s a spin-off of Honcho Latin Street Food and Coffee, a Clarkston eatery that is part of the Union Joints restaurant group that includes Clarkston Union, Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage and others.

“In many ways, the Honcho menu was born to be devoured and enjoyed outside,” said Honcho co-owner Curt Catallo. “We love that a great taco or burrito or nacho can be downed as folks are amped for an artist, act or band at DTE Energy Music Theatre.”

Serving four varieties of taco in a fried shell, stuffed burritos and non-GMO, organic corn chip nachos, Honcho Outpost is the second Union Joints restaurant at DTE Energy Music Theatre. The Mac Shack debuted in 2013 inside the Pine Tap club room.

Honcho Outpost serves each night when venue doors open and closes when the headliner takes the stage. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the sold-out Sam Hunt concert.

