Tapas restaurant La Dulce will move from Royal Oak to Detroit's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Owners of La Dulce, a uniquely decorated tapas restaurant in downtown Royal Oak, announced Monday that the restaurant will be immediately packing up and moving to the Crowne Plaza Detroit Riverfront in Downtown Detroit.

The downtown La Dulce is expected to open July 6 with breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The 7,000-square-foot space will seat around 100 in the bar and dining room. There will also be an open-air patio facing the Detroit River.

“We have absolutely loved our time in the Royal Oak community and will miss the neighborhood that embraced us as we built our footprint. We had an opportunity to be part of Detroit’s growing culinary scene that we couldn’t pass up — we’re so excited for our next step,” said owner Luis Negrete in a press release Monday.

The Royal Oak restaurant, opened in August 2015, was known for its distinctive look, which made the space seem as much as like a china shop as a restaurant, with decorated shelving and elaborate light fixtures made from crockery. Executive chefs Juan Negrete and Hector Sanz specialize in Spanish-influenced small plates with a worldwide touch. Beverage director Dan McCarthy will also continue to create craft cocktails and spritzes at the new location.

The new La Dulce, set to open July 6, is at 2 Washington Blvd. in Detroit. Hours will be 6:30 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Sat. and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. Visit Facebook.com/LaDulceUS or on Twitter or Instagram @LaDulceUS.

