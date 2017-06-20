Avalon Cafe and Biscuit Bar plans to open in New Center later this summer where Cafe con Leche was. (Photo: Avalon International Breads)

Avalon announced Tuesday it will open a cafe and “biscuit bar” in the space in New Center formerly occupied by Café con Leche.

Café con Leche co-owner Jordi Carbonell closed the longstanding coffee shop in April after 10 years of business, citing too much competition.

Avalon International Breads, which is celebrating 20 years of doing business in Detroit this summer, will open Avalon Cafe and Biscuit Bar later this summer at 2990 W. Grand Blvd. An exact date was not given at this time. Besides coffee, salads and sandwiches, a focus of the new eatery will buttermilk biscuits that can be dressed up with seasonal sweet or savory toppings.

The New Center cafe, which will seat 70, will also have ice cream from Reilly Craft Creamery, which uses 100 percent organic Michigan milk. They’re based in Avalon’s bake house and retail outlet on the city’s east side.

“As an emerging commercial and residential area, New Center is the perfect place to introduce our new biscuit bar, while offering the favorites that our regulars have loved for two decades,” Avalon CEO and co-founder Jackie Victor said in a statement. “The cafe will be just a few blocks away from the end of the QLine and will offer area residents, visitors and employees a place to get fresh, delicious foods at a new local gathering place.”

Once up and running, Avalon Cafe and Biscuit Bar will be open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2402

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tKC5Yw