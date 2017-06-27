Detroit City Distillery will begin offering tours of its production facility —formerly the Stroh’s Ice Cream factory — on Thursday. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

Detroit City Distillery will begin offering tours of its whiskey factor this week. The historic production facility was once the home of Stroh’s Ice Cream Factory and Geobel Brewing Company.

In September the growing craft distillery announced it would expand to the 20,000-square-foot building at 1000 Maple in Detroit to make more of its artisanal vodka, gin and whiskey. The small distillery and tasting room at 2462 Riopelle in Eastern Market would not be affected.

Starting Thursday, Detroit City Distillery will offer tours of the historic facility, which was the site of Goebel Brewing Company in the 1930s and, after Stroh’s acquired Goebel’s in the 1960s, became the Stroh’s Ice Cream factory.

The informative tours are $20 per person and include a sample flight of Detroit City Distillery’s products. Tours are 6 p.m. Thursdays and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturdays. Reservations must be made through the website, detroitcitydistillery.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tj5Tyw