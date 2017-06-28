Jerome Adams celebrates 50 years behind the bar Saturday with a Hummer cocktail party at Bayview Yacht Club. (Photo: Bayview Yacht Club)

Upcoming food and drink events

Hummer Party at Bayview Yacht Club: To celebrate 50 years of service for famed Bayview bartender Jerome Adams, the club will host a party that is open to the public. Local bartenders will compete to see who makes the best Hummer cocktail, a drink that Adams invented. There will also be a strolling dinner. 7-10 p.m. Sat. $50-$60. 100 Clairpointe, Detroit. (313) 822-1853.

Distillery Tours at the Whiskey Factory: Tour the historic home of Stroh’s Ice Cream and Goebel Brewing Thursdays and Saturdays. Tour includes a tasting flight of Detroit City Distillery spirits. $20 per person. Visit detroitcitydistillery.com to make a reservation.

Craft Cocktail Competition at Samaritas Senior Living: Local bartenders are invited to compete to come up with the “Sam-a-Rita,” a new cocktail named after the Samaritas Senior Living community. 3:30 p.m. July 12. Free. 6257 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. (248) 723-6275.

The Big Three of White Wine Grapes at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Wine expert Michael Schafer discusses chardonnay, riesling and sauvignon blanc with six wines to taste. 7-9 p.m. July 13. $35. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

North American Belgian Beer Festival at Ashley’s Westland: The largest beer festival in America that showcases only Belgian beers. 7-11 p.m. July 14, and 2-6 p.m. July 15. $40, $70 both days. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. NABBF.com.

Bloody Mary Battle at Brownie’s on the Lake: To celebrate its Sunday Bloody Mary bar with 15 garnishes and toppings, Brownie’s is hosting a Blood Mary recipe contest. Sign up via Yelp (yelp.com/events/st-clair-shores-yelps-bloody-mary-battle-on-the-nautical-mile) to compete, or just show up at the finals to cheer on the contestants. 7-9 p.m. July 19. No cover. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080.

The Joys of Gin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about gin with beverage expert Michael Schafer and sample six varieties. 7-9 p.m. July 20. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry. 5-9 p.m. July 21 and 1-6 p.m. July 22. mibeer.com/summer-festival.

Melody Baetens

