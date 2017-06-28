Detroit Fleat opens July 7. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Fleat)

Food trucks continue to grow in popularity because they can spring up anywhere, adding a specific cuisine to just about any scenario, from large music festivals to backyard parties.

When Detroit Fleat opens next week in Ferndale, it will remove one of the most identifying parts of food trucks — the mobility — and instead add many factors that food trucks can’t offer, such as seating for more than 100 guests, a full bar with wine and cocktail program, and protection from the elements.

One of the biggest misconceptions about Detroit Fleat at 1820 E. Nine Mile (formerly Wing Hing Inn) is that it’s just a gathering of food trucks. Not only does the indoor and outdoor restaurant have a full bar with 16 beer taps and a wine and cocktail program, it also has its own kitchen.

Owned and operated by the folks behind the Delectabowl, Detroit Fleat will serve bar food like tacos and sliders from its inside kitchen, along with ice cream floats made with Treat Dreams and Faygo. Outside there will be three permanent food trailers from popular local trucks: Delectabowl, Mac Shack and the Pita Post. On the weekend, a fourth business will be invited to roll their truck into the space and add to the mix. There’s a plan to add the Drift Coffee trailer to Detroit Fleat, as well.

(This doesn’t mean that you won’t see Delectabowl, Mac Shack and Pita Post out and about around town still; they will all continue to function as food trucks.)

If it works out as it’s being presented, the uniqueness and value will be in the variety and quick service. Those that crave comfort food can hit up Mac Shack, while another diner may opt for a vegetarian, gluten free meal from Pita Post. Diners that want something they can’t get the next week can scope out the visiting truck’s menu.

Co-owner Hillary Tye said she sees Detroit Fleat “simple and comfortable.” It’s a spot that might be someone’s first stop of the night as well as an easygoing place for families.

Local will be emphasized from Michigan brands such as Faygo and Better Made to hyper-local products like B. Nektar mead.

Back to the bar menu, the beer offerings will be heavy on local and independent craft beer, but also some Budweiser, Miller and Labatt products. Another unexpected element, Detroit Fleat will have a short and varied wine list with reds and whites, plus sparking rose, champagne and procecco. The list of 10 signature cocktails will be used blending spirits with fresh juices, bitters, syrups and items that Tye says are “recognizable and pronounceable.”

Detroit Fleat will open at 5 p.m. July 7 at 1820 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Tues.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat.; and 10 a.m.-midnight Sun. Closed Mondays. Call (248) 607-7611 or visit detroitfleat.com.

