Exterior of Stache International. (Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News) (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Three Metro Detroit eateries will be featured on a new episode of the Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” on Friday.

Host Josh Denny visited Stache International in Eastern Market to try their Big Dawg, a 2-foot-long sandwich with 3 pounds of house-smoked bologna topped with cheese, caramelized onion and bacon.

The circus-themed bar and restaurant, 1416 E. Fisher in Detroit, is hosting an episode-watching party Friday evening with food and drink specials.

Denny also took a big bite out of Garrido’s Bistro and Pastry’s (19605 Mack in Grosse Pointe) massive arepa stuffed with 15 pounds of pulled beef, chicken, avocado, plantains and cheese.

In Woodbridge, the show paid a visit to Pie-Sci pizzeria (5163 Trumbull in Detroit) where they whipped up a Pizzagna, a pizza-lasagna hybrid with sausage and pepperoni.

“Detroit: Motor City Chow Town” episode of “Ginormous Food” airs at 8 p.m. Friday on Food Network.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2402

Twitter: @melodybaetens

‘Ginormous Food’

8 p.m. Friday

Food Network

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uPrMTz