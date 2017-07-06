Le Crepe in Royal Oak is one of the restaurants signed on for Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week, Aug. 21-27 (Photo: Courtesy of BlackMetroEats.com)

A new dining promotion is coming to the area this summer that aims to shine a spotlight on black chefs, black-owned restaurants and the communities surrounding them.

Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week, Aug. 21-27, is organized by Kwaku Osei-Bonsu and Lauren Bates of BlackMetroEats.com. They hope to gather 30 restaurants in Detroit, Royal Oak, Ferndale, Farmington, Redford Township, Southfield and elsewhere to be part of the event.

“This week is about giving people that live, work and play within these communities a chance to try something different and new that they may have never thought of trying before,” said Bates in a press release.

Lauren Bates and Kwaku Osei-Bonsu. (Photo: Courtesy of BlackMetroEats.com)

Osei-Bonsu says he wants people to understand that a business owner’s race “doesn’t determine the style of their cuisine, doesn’t indicate a sub par level of service and doesn’t mean that only people of color are welcome to patronize.”

Similar to other Restaurant Week promotions around town, Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week will offer three-course meals for a fixed price; $25 for lunch and $35 for dinner. Cuisine will vary by restaurant, but organizers are hoping to include businesses that serve French, Caribbean, West African and other dishes.

Details will be posted to BlackMetroEats.com as they come together.

