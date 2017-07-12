Mudgie’s lobster roll week is July 24-30. (Photo: Mudgie’s)

Upcoming food and drink events

Terrace Wine Tastings at Rattlesnake Club: Sample six wines paired with five small plates each Thursday through Aug. 24. 6 p.m. Thurs. $45 plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Five Year Vertical KBS Tasting and Food Pairing at Slow’s Bar BQ: A ticket includes a 2-ounce sample of Founders Brewing Co.’s KBS years 2013-2017. The rare beer is paired with off-the-menu items like campfire vegetables with bourbon butter, burnt ends in coffee barbecue sauce and more. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thurs. $50. 2138 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 962-9828.

The Big Three of White Wine Grapes at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Wine expert Michael Schafer discusses chardonnay, riesling and sauvignon blanc with six wines to taste. 7-9 p.m. Thurs. $35. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

North American Belgian Beer Festival at Ashley’s Westland: The largest beer festival in America that showcases only Belgian beers. 7-11 p.m. Fri. and 2-6 p.m. Sat. $40, $70 both days. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. NABBF.com.

Bloody Mary Battle at Brownie’s on the Lake: To celebrate its Sunday Bloody Mary bar with 15 garnishes and toppings, Brownie’s is hosting a Blood Mary recipe contest. Sign up via Yelp (yelp.com/events/st-clair- shores-yelps-bloody-mary-battle-on-the-nautical-mile) to compete, or just show up at the finals to cheer on the contestants. 7-9 p.m. July 19. No cover. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080.

The Joys of Gin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about gin with beverage expert Michael Schafer and sample six varieties. 7-9 p.m. July 20. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: The 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry, the festival features more than 100 of the state’s beer makers. 5-9 p.m. July 21 and 1-6 p.m. July 22. $40 and up. mibeer.com/summer-festival.

Gabriel Hall pop-up at Nancy Whiskey’s: Get a taste of what’s to come at Gabriel Hall, a New Orleans-style restaurant coming soon to Detroit. Shredded chicken, fried catfish and fried green tomato po boys will be served along with voodoo fries. 6-9 p.m. July 23. Pricing a la carte. 2644 Harrison, Detroit. (313) 962-4247.

Lobster Roll Week at Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop: This Corktown deli and restaurant gets Maine lobster delivered overnight daily for one week. Lines often form at lunchtime for those seeking the lobster roll sandwich. 11 a.m. July 24-30. 1300 Porter, Detroit. (313) 961-2000.

Sarap pop-up at Supino Pizzeria: Filipino pop up Sarap will join forces with chef Garrett Doherty from Seattle’s Kraken Congee restaurant for a dinner at this Eastern Market pizzeria. The five-course meal will be plated. 6 p.m. July 24. $50. 2457 Russell, Detroit. sarapdetroit.com.

Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival at Campus Martius: This event has a “barbecue row,” a Moscow Mule tent, plus live music, art and activities for kids. 5-11 p.m. July 28, noon-11 p.m. July 29 and noon-8 p.m. July 30. Free admission, 800 Woodward, Detroit. foodartmusicfest.com.

Melody Baetens

