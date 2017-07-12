La Dulce moved from Royal Oak to the ground floor of the Crowne Plaza Riverfront hotel in Detroit. (Photo: La Dulce)

La Dulce’s Spanish small plates, craft drink selection and teacup chandeliers have completed the move from Royal Oak to the ground floor of the Crowne Plaza Riverfront hotel.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant is now open, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Owner Luis Negrete announced last month he would move La Dulce to the Crowne Plaza after two years in downtown Royal Oak. The restaurant is known as much for its Spanish-influenced menu as for its unique look with decorated shelving, light fixtures made from crockery, ornate bric-à-brac and linen furniture.

To celebrate the new and much larger digs, executive chefs Juan Negrete and Hector Sanz have introduced some new menu items, such as a tomahawk steak, tuna tataki seared with ajo blanco sauce and wasabi tobiko and fried rock fish.

(Do not confuse La Dulce with La Dolce Vita near Detroit’s Palmer Park neighborhood.)

La Dulce, 2 Washington Blvd. in Detroit, is open 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. The cafe and bar will remain open until 2 a.m. Thurs.-Sat. and midnight Sun.-Wed. Call (248) 268-1719 for reservations or book through OpenTable or at ladulce.com.

