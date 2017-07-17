New Order Coffee Roasters opens Wednesday in Midtown (Photo: Michelle & Chris Gerard / Courtesy of New Order Coffee)

Custom-roasted beans, nitro cold brew, flavored house-made marshmallows, cereal milks and other caffeinated concoctions will debut at New Order Coffee Roasters, opening in Midtown Wednesday.

Billed as a “nano-batch” specialty roaster, the new coffee shop is at 3100 Woodward. The 2000-square-foot space can seat 60 inside and out, and features a heated patio and small, semi-private conference room available to rent for meetings. New Order also has a six-seat laptop bar lining the window facing Woodward.

News of the forthcoming cafe broke last summer. Since then the New Order Coffee team – coffee veteran and Detroit native Elizabeth Rose, COO Tyler Martin, general manager Hannah St. Onge, director of business operations Chris Glasier and Patrick Seeney, who will man the bean distribution and roasting program – have been working out of space in Ferndale preparing for the Midtown launch. That space will eventually become New Order’s second location, and additional cafes are planned from around Metro Detroit.

Rose says New Order Coffee is “simply unlike anything the city has yet seen.”

“We are striving to marry craft coffee excellence with an energetic sense of play, all while being very sensitive to the speed and quality of our service. From individually crafted drinks to the area’s only custom roast bar, New Order intends to live up to its name: an up to date, out of the box café and roasterie,” Rose said in a press release.

Besides the allure of custom-roasting your beans, New Order will have flavored milk called “cereal milk” (cereal-steeped milk) and specialty lattes like the Crunch Berry Cereal Milk latte. New Order will also make flavor-infused marshmallows to add to beverages.

Designed in partnership with et al. collaborative, the bright white cafe will sell coffee gifts, from cute things like owl mugs to high-end coffee-related products that are hard to find, plus books, food and candy.

New Order Coffee Roasters, at 3100 Woodward at Watson in Detroit, opens to the public at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2usDIOB