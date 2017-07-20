Buy Photo Jolly Pumpkin will open its Royal Oak location on Aug. 7 (Photo: Tom Gromak / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Jolly Pumpkin Brewery will hit the targeted summer opening and make its Royal Oak debut Aug. 7 at Fifth and Main in the former Bastone and Vinotecca location, representatives confirmed Thursday.

The relocated Bastone is also set to open Aug. 7 around the corner on Fifth Street where the Belgian beer-focused restaurant Monk was. The plan for this space is to have 60s seat inside and an additional 36 on a patio.

The two restaurants and breweries announced the partnership in March, and the wine bar Vinotecca was the first to shutter to make way for construction of the new Jolly Pumpkin.

To celebrate the opening, Jolly Pumpkin Brewmaster Ron Jefferies and Bastone Brewmaster Rockne Van Meter have teamed up to launch a collaboration brew titled Co-Operation Ale. It’s a fusion of La Roja and Nectar des Deux brews but with no souring agents. It will be 8 percent alcohol by volume.

At Jolly Pumpkin Royal Oak — which will seat 210 inside and 40 on a patio — guests can expect a menu similar to the other locations with truffle fries, pizza, burgers and a full bar with wine, liquor and beers from Jolly Pumpkin, Bastone and North Peak as well as bottled Belgian beers. The relocated Bastone will focus on Belgian cuisine with mussels, pomme frites and a Belgian blue burger.

Known for making sour ales, Jolly Pumpkin was founded in 2004 and has locations in Traverse City, Ann Arbor and Midtown Detroit. Along with the Royal Oak spot, a restaurant is planned for Chicago. Bastone also debuted in 2004 in Royal Oak.

