Mudgie’s lobster roll week is July 24-30. (Photo: Mudgie’s)

It’ll be a busy week for Corktown restaurant Mudgie’s as the deli and wine shop brings back its annual Lobster Roll week, Monday through Saturday.

Owner Greg Mudge gets fresh lobster delivered daily from Maine for their popular lobster roll sandwich, which causes guests to mob the Corktown restaurant. Last year they moved 700 pounds of the coveted crustacean during Lobster Roll Week, and even more will be ordered this year.

The sandwich is a mix of Mudge’s own recipe stuffed into a specialty-made roll that’s similar to a sub bun. They cost around $20 and come with chips and a pickle.

This week Mudgie’s will also offer lobster bisque and a special dinner-for-two with two lobster rolls and a bottle of rosé.

No reservations will be taken, but guests can use the NOWAIT app and receive a text when their table is ready. Carry-out orders must be placed in person, not over the phone, and will be limited to 10 sandwiches at a time, and that policy is subject to change.

Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop is at 1300 Porter in Detroit. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. The restaurant will close for shift change 3:30-4:30 p.m. If any lobster remains on Sunday, lobster rolls may be part of Sunday brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

