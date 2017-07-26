Popular Corktown restaurant Katoi was ravaged by arson in February. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / Detroit News)

Acclaimed Corktown restaurant Katoi may return to the dining scene soon.

The popular spot closed after it was ravaged by arson in February.

Shortly after the damaging fire, the restaurant community rallied around Katoi, offering the employees shifts at their restaurants and hosting parties to raise funds.

Five months later, Katoi owners have put the call out on social media that the restaurant is hiring bar staff, including bartenders, barbacks and bar prep workers.

In the months that the restaurant was closed for rebuilding, chef Brad Greenhill and staff has been popping up in kitchens around town to serve his Thai-influenced dishes. (Greenhill was visiting Thailand when the fire broke out.)

Katoi took over the kitchen at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit and at Frame, a pop-up kitchen inside joebar in Hazel Park. Greenhill also took first place at Slurping Turtle’s Ramen Battle earlier this month, beating out hosting chef Tadashi Nagura, Gold Cash Gold’s Brendon Edwards, Derik Watson of Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails and Joseph Van Wagner of Ferndale’s Local Kitchen.

Katoi is at 2520 Michigan in Detroit. Visit katoidetroit.com.

