Michael Ambrose, left, laughs with Kirsten Areddy and Jenna Ambrose as the Ann Arborites drink beer on the rooftop patio at Atwater Brewery in Detroit. Atwater’s menu includes many vegetarian options. (Photo: Rachel Woolf / Special to The Detroit News)

Earlier this season, I told you about 10 new outdoor dining spaces to soak up the sun’s rays while enjoying a meal or a drink in Metro Detroit. We’re just halfway through the summer and I’ve discovered 10 more new patios, verandas and rooftop biergartens for you to enjoy a late summer breeze on.

Here they are, in no particular order:

Peterboro: Besides their regular Chinese cuisine menu and drink list, the Peterboro patio will also host a Pig & Punch party on selected Wednesdays (6-10 p.m.Aug. 9 and 23). These soirees feature rum punch cocktails, a DJ and pork dishes from new chef Joe Flores. 420 Peterboro, Detroit. (313) 833-1111.

Slows Pontiac: Popular Detroit barbecue empire Slows opened a Pontiac location earlier this year next to the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts. The outdoor dining section seats 14 along Saginaw street. 8 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 409-5329.

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails: Service started just last week on Chartreuse’s al fresco space on Kirby overlooking the lawn of the Detroit Institute of Arts. It can service about 30 diners, and was designed and crafted by the folks at Ferndale’s Rustbelt Market. 15 E. Kirby, Suite D, Detroit. (313) 818-3915.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: The first Michigan location of this national fine dining franchise, Eddie V’s bar area has a wall that opens up onto a lounge area with couches and tables. The restaurant, which has a daily happy hour 4-7 p.m., opened last month. 2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-7319.

La Dulce:Recently relocated from downtown Royal Oak to the Crowne Plaza Riverfront hotel, this Spanish tapas and cocktails restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition to a breezy patio area overlooking Jefferson near Hart Plaza, there’s also an inclosed sun room to that has the same view, but indoors. 2 Washington, Detroit. (248) 268-1719.

Red Dunn Kitchen: The restaurant of the new boutique hotel Trumbull & Porter, Red Dunn serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and has a carefully considered wine and cocktail program. Besides an outdoor dining area, the new attraction also has a courtyard with fire pit and an area for live music. 1331 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 887-9477.

Common Pub: Snack on Common’s “poutine of the day” and other bar-friendly items on one of the only poolside patios in town. The pool belongs to the neighboring apartment complex, which will allow Common’s patrons to take a dip at a party Aug. 20. Tickets, $15, include all-day access to the pool and one food item from the grill menu. There will also be poolside massages and Tito’s vodka cocktails. 5440 Cass, Detroit. (313) 285-8849.

Atwater Brewery: This Rivertown brewery recently added a rooftop patio with communal tables for drinking, dining and socializing. Pair one of Atwater’s beers made on-site with a pub menu that includes many vegetarian options, plus pizzas and sandwiches. Atwater celebrates 20 years of brewing on Sept. 16 with a daylong party. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 877-9205.

Mulefoot Gastro Pub: This farm-to-table restaurant recently made news for replacing gratuity with an automatic 20 percent “service fee.” Shortly after, they added an enclosed patio with cute stringed lights between the restaurant’s outer wall and the adjacent building. 244 E. Third, Imlay City. (810) 721-1019.

Voyager: Easily one of the most-hyped new restaurants in Ferndale (and for good reason), Voyager’s new outdoor space is an extension of the bar area where diners waiting for a table can sip cocktails and dive into a variety of raw or cooked oysters. 600 Vester, Ferndale. (248) 658-4999.

Coming soon:Jolly Pumpkin Brewery and a relocated Bastone will open at Fifth and Main in Royal Oak on Aug. 7, both with outdoor dining options.

