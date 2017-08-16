Buy Photo Sedona Taphouse is part of Troy Restaurant Week. They’ll serve a three-course, fixed-price dinner for $28 Sunday through Aug. 25. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Upcoming food and drink events

Cheeseburger in Caseville: This 10-day event celebrates different cheeseburger styles, and also pays tribute to songwriter Jimmy Buffet. Through Sunday. Caseville. cheeseburgerincasevillefest.com

Breakfast for Dinner at Stache International: This Eastern Market bar and sandwich shop is previewing its new brunch menu Friday night starting at 4 p.m. with a build-your-own michelada and mimosa bar. After Friday, a brunch menu will be offered 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and, for the service industry folks, Mondays. 1416 E. Fisher, Detroit. (313) 974-6895.

Howell Melon Festival: Live entertainment, the 40th annual Melon Run, train rides, car show, kids events and more. Fri.-Sun.. howellmelonfestival.com.

Anniversary Party at Sherwood Brewing Company: This mom-and-pop brewery will celebrate 11 years with a family-friendly party noon-8 p.m. Sat. 45689 Hayes, Utica. (586) 532-9669.

Troy Restaurant Week: Around 25 fine-dining and casual restaurants will offer three-course meals for $10-$40 for lunch and dinner Sunday through Aug. 25. Visit troyrestaurantweek.com for a full list.

Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week: A showcase of black-owned restaurants and chefs in the area Monday through Aug. 27. blackmetroeats.com.

Purely Michigan Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: This five-course feast highlights ingredients produced in Michigan, plus local beer, cider and wine pairings. 6 p.m. Aug. 25. $60 all-inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941.

Shuck Yeah! at Roostertail: Enjoy oysters from across the country prepared by local restaurants, plus craft cocktails, beer and live music. Event coincides with the Detroit Boat Races. Tickets include six oysters, six drink tickets and unlimited food samplings from participating restaurants. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 25. $25-$35. 100 Marquette, Detroit. metrotimestickets.com.

Summer Beer Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: A celebration of craft beer, plus other libations, live music and a commemorative pint glass. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $15-$20. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. royaloakbeerfest.com.

Anniversary Party at the Oakland: This hip craft cocktail lounge and tiki bar celebrate six years of business with drinks inspired by current and past bartenders. 5 p.m. Aug. 28. 201 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-5295.

Friday Night Flights at Suburban Collection Showplace: Part of the Michigan State Fair, this beer tasting features suds from ROAK, Short’s Brewing, OddSide Ales and Jolly Pumpkin. The first 200 guests get a Michigan State Fair tasting paddle. 5 p.m. Sept. 1. $50 in advance, includes 16 guided pours and fair admission. 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Detroit Dine Around Tours with City Tour Detroit: Sample food from four restaurants in the downtown area within walking distance. Tuesday evenings and Sunday afternoons in September. $41-$54. citytourdetroit.com.

Fall Harvest Open House at Yates Cider Mill: Apple orchard and cider mill season is creeping up. This family-friendly event has free samples, pony rides and face painting. Sept. 9. 1990 E. Avon, Rochester Hills. yatescidermill.com.

Michigan Distilled Festival at Fulton Street Farmers Market: A celebration of craft spirits and cocktails made in Michigan. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $40, $75 VIP. 15. 1145 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids. midistilled.com.

Bourbon Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: The award-winning bourbons of Buffalo Trace Distillery and others will be paired with a five-course southern-style dinner. Buffalo Trace rep Jack DeMarr will provide commentary. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $70 per person, all inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941 or bavarianinn.com.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: Tickets are on sale now for this ninth annual event organized by the Michigan Brewers Guild. Oct. 27-28. $40-$45 in advance. Eastern Market, Detroit. mibeer.com.

