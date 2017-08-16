Buy Photo Jacob Knittel holds Treat Dreams’ bacon, gorgonzola and apricot flavored ice cream. (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Gawking at all those hot rods, classic beauties and custom creations at the Woodward Dream Cruise may make you work up an appetite. With more than a million people in the vicinity of Woodward between Ferndale and Pontiac, however, you better have a game plan when it comes to dining.

If there’s a restaurant you would like to visit while attending the Dream Cruise, it’s smart to call ahead and make sure that they’re open to the public. Many fill up with private parties or are booked in advance. Others are closed completely to avoid the masses.

Here’s the lowdown on a few spots on Woodward throughout the cruise route:

Treat Dreams: With ice cream, brownies, cookies, vegan ice cream, cones and cups, Treat Dreams has something sweet for everyone. This week’s flavors include lavender blueberry, salted caramel, dark chocolate orange, a vegan avocado chocolate chip and many more. 22965 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-3440.

Owl: For a late-night nosh, Owl is open nearly 24-7 (they close at 10 p.m. Sunday until Monday morning). Focusing on counter service and carry-out, this new-ish spot specializes in breakfast foods, lunch and Mexican items such as chilaquiles, tacos, nachos and a chorizo sausage, egg and cheese sandwich. 27302 Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 808-6244.

Vinsetta Garage: Part of the Union Joint family of restaurants, this bar and burger spot is popular with the car-culture crowd. Vinsetta’s operations will be business as usual, with first-come, first-served seating on either inside or on the Woodward-facing patio. 27799 Woodward, Berkley. (248) 548-7711.

Kruse & Meur on Woodward: Woodward Avenue’s newest restaurant just opened on Aug. 8 (where Vinsetta Grill was) with pizza, tacos, steaks, pasta, seafood and many gluten-free options. For those looking to check it out, this weekend is not the right time, however. The seven-restaurant group’s newest spot is open Thursday and Sunday, but closed to the public Friday and Saturday with private-party bookings. 28028 Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 965-2101.

Duggan’s Irish Pub: This two-story bar and restaurant will be partying all week for Dream Cruise. Take advantage of their valet parking service, and dine in the tent in their north parking lot, or inside the restaurant. There will live bands, and 104.3 WOMC-FM will broadcast all weekend. 31501 Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 549-3659.

Hunter House Hamburgers: This classic slider joint — open since 1952 — is bumping Dream Cruise weekend with live music, classic cars in the parking lot and, of course, burgers and fries. This is Hunter House’s busiest weekend of the year and they sell more than 1,000 pounds of ground beef, says owner Susan Cobb. 35075 Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 646-7121.

Joe Muer Seafood: With two dining areas, a U-shaped bar and outdoor patio, this new seafood and steak spot will have plenty of room (nearly 280 seats) for car-lovers this weekend. The Bloomfield Hills version of the Detroit classic opened in June with a menu similar to the downtown location, including a raw bar with oysters, sushi, ceviche, mussels and other shellfish. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609.

Bill’s: A contemporary clubroom, Bill’s is on the upscale side of Woodward’s dining options. They’ll be taking reservations during the day, but it’s first-come, first-serve for dinner in the dining area and on the patio. 39556 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 646-9000.

