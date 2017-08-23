Buy Photo Cocktail time (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Upcoming food and drink events

Downtown Street Eats at Campus Martius: Food trucks park at Campus Martius weekdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 13. 800 Woodward, Detroit. campusmartiuspark.org.

Food Trucks at Beacon Park: Food trucks gather during lunch at this new outdoor space weekdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 962-0101.

Metro Detroit Black Restaurant Week: A showcase of black-owned restaurants and chefs in the area through Sunday. blackmetroeats.com.

Troy Restaurant Week: Around 25 fine-dining and casual restaurants will offer three-course meals for $10-$40 for lunch and dinner through Friday. Visit troyrestaurantweek.com for a full list.

Purely Michigan Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: This five-course feast highlights ingredients produced in Michigan, plus local beer, cider and wine pairings. 6 p.m. Fri. $60 all-inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941.

Shuck Yeah! at Roostertail: Enjoy oysters from across the country prepared by local restaurants, plus craft cocktails, beer and live music. Event coincides with the Detroit Boat Races. Tickets include six oysters, six drink tickets and unlimited food samplings from participating restaurants. 7-11 p.m. Fri. $25-$35. 100 Marquette, Detroit. metrotimestickets.com.

Summer Beer Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: A celebration of craft beer, plus other libations, live music and a commemorative pint glass. 7:30 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. royaloakbeerfest.com.

Cocktail Lunch: Stirred or Shaken, the Martini at Wright & Company: Learn the history of martinis and how to make different varieties. Event includes snacks and a welcome punch drink. Noon-2:30 p.m. Sat. $75. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. wrightdetroit.com.

Wine and Craft Beer Festival at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre: More than 150 wines and beers from the mitten state will be available for sampling. The 17th annual event also has vendors, food seminars and live music. 1-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. $25, $10 designated driver. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100 or palacenet.com.

Anniversary Party at the Oakland: This hip craft cocktail lounge and tiki bar celebrate six years of business with drinks inspired by current and past bartenders. 5 p.m. Mon. 201 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-5295.

Friday Night Flights at Suburban Collection Showplace: Part of the Michigan State Fair, this beer tasting features suds from ROAK, Short’s Brewing, OddSide Ales and Jolly Pumpkin. The first 200 guests get a Michigan State Fair tasting paddle. 5 p.m. Sept. 1. $50 in advance, includes 16 guided pours and fair admission. 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Detroit Dine Around Tours with City Tour Detroit: Sample food from four restaurants in the downtown area within walking distance. Tuesday evenings and Sunday afternoons in September. $41-$54. citytourdetroit.com.

Fall Harvest Open House at Yates Cider Mill: Apple orchard and cider mill season are creeping up. This family-friendly event has free samples, pony rides and face painting. Sept. 9. 1990 E. Avon, Rochester Hills. yatescidermill.com.

Dead or Alive Natural Wine Tasting at the Royce: Wine expert and author Alice Feiring hosts this interactive tasting of natural and conventional wines. 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9. $90. 76 W. Adams, Detroit. (313) 481-2160.

Michigan Distilled Festival at Fulton Street Farmers Market: A celebration of craft spirits and cocktails made in Michigan. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $40, $75 VIP. 15. 1145 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids. midistilled.com.

Bourbon Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: The award-winning bourbons of Buffalo Trace Distillery and others will be paired with a five-course southern-style dinner. Buffalo Trace rep Jack DeMarr will provide commentary. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $70 per person, all inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941 or bavarianinn.com.

Sunday Supper Club at Wright & Company: Four Michigan-based sommeliers guide diners through a five-course menu with wine pairings. Hear from Mick Descamps from Red Wagon Wine Shops, Gerry Baker from Wolfgang Puck at MGM Grand Detroit, Justin King of Bridge Street Social (Dewitt) and Wright & Co.’s own Kat Hawkins. 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $95 per person. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. wrightdetroit.com.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

