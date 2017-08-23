Buy Photo Katoi restaurant in Corktown closed in February after a fire, and will reopen Monday. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Thai-influenced restaurant Katoi will reopen Monday months after a fire was set during a break-in that left the popular restaurant closed since February.

The Corktown spot was known for small, shareable plates, a superb cocktail program and a hip atmosphere. Katoi did not take reservations, and it wasn’t uncommon to have more than an hour wait for a table during busy nights.

Two days before the fire, the national James Beard Award Foundation listed Katoi as a semifinalist for its Best New Restaurant award. While it didn’t go on to become a finalist, the restaurant was the only Michigan business on the list. Chef Brad Greenhill was visiting Thailand when the blaze struck.

When Katoi reopens Monday, patrons will see a few tweaks. The first thing they — or anyone driving down Michigan Avenue — will notice is the tall chain link fence surrounding the restaurant. The fence is to enclose the surrounding space so some of Katoi’s chefs can cook outside. The outdoor seating area will also be behind this fence. The bar area has been expanded via the use of a shipping container.

“We’re really excited about this,” says Katoi co-owner Courtney Henriette. “We have a really great staff. We’re really fortunate to be able to open again.”

Another update is that while Katoi still won’t take traditional reservations, diners can purchase tickets in advance for a “Katoi Experience.” For $65 per person (plus $35 for a beverage pairing) guests can arrange in advance for the chef to take them on a culinary ride to wherever he feels like going that night (with dietary restrictions in mind).

Tickets can be purchased for groups of two-six now for as soon as Oct. 5 at katoidetroit.com.

While the owners of Katoi have been gearing up to relaunch, they’ve also been working on a second restaurant. Located on Grand River near Warren less than two miles from Katoi, it will be called Magnet. A concept has not yet been revealed.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a while,” Henriette said, “but for now our focus is getting Katoi back up and running.”

Katoi

2520 Michigan, Detroit

(313) 855-2864 or katoidetroit.com

Re-opens Monday

5 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Wed. and 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Thurs.-Sat.

