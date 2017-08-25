Buy Photo Signage indicates that a Taco Bell Cantina is coming to Royal Oak. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The first local Taco Bell Cantina — the chain's fast-casual concept with an expanded menu and alcoholic beverages — appears to be coming to downtown Royal Oak.

"Come be part of the Taco Bell team to make history in Michigan," a sign in the window of 420 S. Main reads.

The signage, in the former Cold Stone Creamery storefront, depicts a rendering of the rare Taco Bell Cantina, which debuted in 2015 in Chicago's Wicker Park. The sit-down restaurants cater to foot traffic rather than drive thru customer.

In May, Nasdaq reported that the company had plans to open at least 300 Taco Bell Cantinas by 2022. The one in Las Vegas has counter service and a row of booze-filled frozen drinks and beers on tap.

The Royal Oak location is hiring for all positions including managers, according to the sign. Those interested in applying should call (810) 771-4500 ext. 1060 or visit work4dortch.com.

Representatives for Taco Bell did not immediately respond when asked for more information or a projected opening date for the Royal Oak cantina.

Founder Glen Bell opened his first Taco Bell in Downey, California, in 1962. Today there are about 7,000 locations worldwide.

