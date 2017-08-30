Wine expert and author Alice Feiring hosts this interactive tasting of natural and conventional wines at the Royce in Detroit on Sept. 9. (Photo: Facebook)

Coney Dog Eating Challenge at American Coney Island: The Detroit Police, Detroit Fire and EMT and Windsor Fire squads will compete to see who can eat the most coney dogs in 10 minutes. That challenge is followed by the public battle, where anyone can register on site for $15. 5:30 p.m. Thurs. $5 suggested donation for spectators. 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit. (586) 219-0995 or americanconeyisland.com.

Friday Night Flights at Suburban Collection Showplace: Part of the Michigan State Fair, this beer tasting features suds from Roak, Short’s Brewing, OddSide Ales and Jolly Pumpkin. The first 200 guests get a Michigan State Fair tasting paddle. 5 p.m. Fri. $50 in advance, includes 16 guided pours and fair admission. 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Butcher’s Cut Bourbon official launch party at Whiskey Factory: Pig roast and bourbon cocktails will be on hand for the launch of a new bourbon from Detroit City Distillery and the first public event at Whiskey Factory. 7 p.m. Sat. 1000 Maple, Detroit. (313) 338-3760.

Detroit Dine Around Tours with City Tour Detroit: Sample food from four restaurants in the downtown area within walking distance. Tuesday evenings and Sunday afternoons in September. $41-$54. citytourdetroit.com.

Beyond Burger launches at BurgerFi: The Beyond Burger, a plant-based burger that “bleeds” beet juice, makes its nationwide debut Monday at all BurgerFi locations. 18801 Traditions, Northville. (248) 308-3532.

Fall Harvest Open House at Yates Cider Mill: Apple orchard and cider mill season are creeping up. This family-friendly event has free samples, pony rides and face painting. Sept. 9. 1990 E. Avon, Rochester Hills. yatescidermill.com.

Dead or Alive Natural Wine Tasting at the Royce: Wine expert and author Alice Feiring hosts this interactive tasting of natural and conventional wines. 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9. $90. 76 W. Adams, Detroit. (313) 481-2160.

Sava’s Uncorked: Natural Wines at Sava’s Restaurant: Sample a few natural wines with owner Sava Lelcaj. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12. $25. 216 S. State, Ann Arbor. facebook.com/savasannarbor.

Michigan Distilled Festival at Fulton Street Farmers Market: A celebration of craft spirits and cocktails made in Michigan. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $40, $75 VIP. 15. 1147 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids. midistilled.com.

Bourbon Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: The award-winning bourbons of Buffalo Trace Distillery and others will be paired with a five-course southern-style dinner. Buffalo Trace rep Jack DeMarr will provide commentary. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $70 per person, all inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941 or bavarianinn.com.

Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn: Sing-a-longs with live German bands, German food and beer. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Sept. 15 through Oct. 28. $3 cover. 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722.

20th Anniversary Bloktoberfest Celebration at Atwater Brewery: A celebration of Atwater’s 20 years in the beer business with a special anniversary beer, German food, beer games, live music and more. Noon-11:30 p.m. Sept. 16. No tickets needed. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 877-9205.

Sunday Supper Club at Wright & Company: Four Michigan-based sommeliers guide diners through a five-course menu with wine pairings. Hear from Mick Descamps from Red Wagon Wine Shops, Gerry Baker from Wolfgang Puck at MGM Grand Detroit, Justin King of Bridge Street Social (Dewitt) and Wright & Co.’s own Kat Hawkins. 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $95 per person. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. wrightdetroit.com.

Bourbon Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about the tastes and history of bourbon from spirits and wine specialist Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511.

