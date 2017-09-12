Buy Photo Justin Dorris, left, and Ashley Levangie, of Detroit, enjoy lunch at Le Petit Zinc. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Small French cafe Le Petit Zinc served its last crepe and slice of quiche in Corktown over the weekend. Restaurant owners announced on Facebook Saturday that they will be moving out of the space at 1055 Trumbull.

“There are no words to express how much we appreciate our neighbors and friends who have supported us since we opened in 2009,” said the owners in a Facebook post over the weekend, thanking staff, neighbors and customers.

“We were quite disappointed we were unable to reach an agreement with our building’s ownership in spite of all our efforts,” reads the statement from the restaurant, which opened in 2009. “However we will re-open soon in a new location.”

The French cafe was known as a cozy lunch spot with a small garden patio and a menu of sweet and savory crepes.

