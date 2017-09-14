Giordano’s will start serving lunch and dinner in downtown Detroit within the next two weeks. (Photo: Facebook)

More pizza is coming to downtown Detroit as Chicago’s Giordano’s stuffed deep dish pizza readies to open near Greektown.

Located where Bagger Dave’s was, the Detroit Giordano’s is only the second in Michigan and the first in Metro Detroit. The restaurant is serving walk-in customers in the evenings for now, and plans to be up and running with lunch and dinner service in the next two weeks.

The pizza is advertised as “stuffed deep dish,” a cheesy pie with red sauce on top and toppings baked into the cheese. The pizzas are baked to order and take 35-45 minutes. (It’s similar to Pizza Papalis, a local mainstay which serves Chicago-style pizza at seven locations, including at 553 Monroe in Greektown.)

Giordano’s, which has locations in eight states and dozens in the Chicago area, also serves hand-stretched thin crust pizza, crispy extra thin crust pizza, and a gluten-free crust.

Non-pizza offerings include Italian sandwiches, pasta (also with a gluten-free option), salads and sides like bruschetta, potato fritters, calamari, wings, fries, soup and more. Those dining in can order beer and wine, too.

Giordano’s is at 1224 Randolph in Detroit. Call (313) 752-0441 or visit giordanos.com.

This is just the latest in pizza news for downtown. Last week, POP + Offworld started serving thin pizza by the slice or by the pie, plus a bevy of old school arcade games above Checker Bar in Cadillac Square.

Earlier this year, Rub BBQ Pub at 18 W. Adams transformed to a pizza concept and was renamed Brass Rail Pizza Bar. In April, the family behind the Da Edoardo restuarants opened La Lanterna in Capitol Park (1224 Giswold) with brick oven pizza. Mike’s Pizza Bar also debuted at Little Caesars Arena, at 2515 Woodward.

