Chef Kate Williams’ long-awaited restaurant, Lady of the House, is getting its final touches and an official opening is planned for next week

Detroit native Williams, a chef inspired by sustainable, nose-to-tail cooking and Old World techniques, has been working on this restaurant for several months, and has even changed locations. She originally planned to open Lady of the House in an old garage in north Corktown, but instead ended up in the former St. CeCe’s Pub space, which has been restored.

Joining Williams is sous chef Larissa Popa, a butcher known for her charcuterie skills. Both chefs have done time in the kitchen of meat-friendly Republic Tavern on Grand River near Cass in Detroit.

Christian Stachel, formerly of Wright & Company, will be Lady of the House’s beverage director and general manager. He’ll oversee a bar program that includes an 8-year-old Manzanilla sherry on tap, Rancino wines and seasonal cocktails. The restaurant has collaborated with Detroit City Distillery to create Lady of the House gin, a proprietary spirit that will be used in martinis and other classic drinks.

Expect a menu featuring ingredients that are seasonal and from local farms – a lamb steak with charred cucumber, sweet corn and crispy corn silk, or a chilled squash soup, for example.

Lady of the House, which seats around 65 guests, will have nods to Williams’ Irish-American heritage, like being served a cup of tea upon seating. That’s fitting, too. Besides being in the historically Irish neighborhood of Corktown, the building was Irish restaurant Baile Corcaigh before it became St. CeCe’s.

Once open, Lady of the House will serve dinner Wed.-Sun. 4:30-11 p.m. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. A weekend brunch is set to debut later in the fall.

Lady of the House is at 1426 Bagley in Detroit. Call (313) 818-0218 or visit ladyofthehousedetroit.com.

