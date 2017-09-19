The downtown Applebee’s/IHOP will serve menu items from Applebee’s and IHOP, plus a coffee bar, and seat 300 guests. (Photo: TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

The restaurant group that is debuting the first co-branded Applebee’s and IHOP released a rendering this week revealing what the downtown Detroit restaurant will look like.

Located inside the Millender Center where the Courtyard by Marriott is — across from the GM Renaissance Center — the 11,939-square-foot restaurant is aiming for a spring opening.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants owns the co-branded spot, along with 64 other Applebee’s in Michigan. The Livonia-based company also owns and operates 26 Olga’s Kitchens, eight MOD Pizzas and five Del Taco locations.

“As a leader in the restaurant industry, the unveiling of these renderings is an exciting milestone for our company as we bring the combination of two nationally recognized and family-oriented brands one step closer to reality for residents of the City of Detroit and surrounding communities,” said executive chairperson Mark Schostak in a press release.

“Since purchasing our Michigan Applebee’s restaurants in 2012, we developed a strategic growth plan to reinvest in our communities and restaurants to successfully position the brand for a bright future. Our Millender Center Applebee’s not only reinforces our commitment to the City of Detroit, but also our commitment to continue to grow and invest in our strong portfolio of Applebee’s restaurants with first-to-market dining experiences, such as the integration of IHOP, to best serve our guests.”

The downtown Applebee’s/IHOP will serve menu items from Applebee’s and IHOP, plus a coffee bar, and seat 300 guests.

